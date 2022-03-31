IRS: Are meals and services deductible?

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.

INCOME TAX ・ 19 DAYS AGO