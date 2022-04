The time needed to be right before AEW and Mercedes Martinez could come together. After appearing at All Out 2019, Mercedes Martinez was seen as a potential signing for a then-upstart AEW to bolster their Women's Division. Unfortunately for them, she signed with WWE in January 2020 and became part of their NXT brand. She would remain with the company until August 2021 when she was released from her contract. A mere few months later in December, she would sign with AEW after helping Jade Cargill defeat Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals of the TBS Championship Tournament.

