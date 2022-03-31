ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 Trans Artists Share How They Showcase Queer and Trans Joy in Their Home Decor

By Alex Polish
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Before I came out as trans, my only design aesthetic was a futon mattress on the ground and a simple shelf in the closet for my clothes. Because I couldn’t imagine an authentic way...

Teen Vogue

Trans Day of Visibility: 7 Trans People Share What Brings Them Joy

As Trans Day of Visibility dawns this year, it’s against a grim background: 2022 is on track to be a record-breakingly bad year for anti-trans legislation in state houses across the country. In Texas, parents are under investigation for helping their children access gender-affirming care (though a judge temporarily halted those investigations, pending a court hearing). South Dakota has become the 10th state in the country to bar transgender girls and women from participating on female sports’ teams. Because of bills attempting to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, a new report from the Williams Institute estimates that more than a third of young trans people are at risk of losing medical care. And these are only a few examples of the bills and laws that have transgender activists raising the alarm on the anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country.
SOCIETY
Mic

For Victoria's Secret model Emira D’Spain, trans visibility and joy are synonymous

“Visibility” is a word that gets thrown around a lot these days. At face value, it’s not a hard concept to grasp: to be visible is, literally, to be present or — as ubiquitous a term as this is right now — “seen.” Yet corporate America throws the v-word around as a stand-in for empowerment. Marginalized people, especially trans people, understand that being seen is not the same as being granted the authority to enact change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nani
POPSUGAR

We Are Fluide's Latest Campaign Celebrates Trans Trailblazers

In honor of Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, beauty brand We Are Fluide is launching a special campaign honoring Trans Icons. It features reimagined portraits of various people who paved the way for the the LGBTQ+ community, such as "Euphoria" star and actor Hunter Schafer, activist and performer Marsha P. Johnson, ballroom dancer and model Leiomy Maldonado, author and activist Lou Sullivan, and actor Ajita Wilson.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Men#Trans People#Art Gallery#Home Decoration#Art Supplies#Racism#Their Home Decor#Emulsify Design#Arrebato#Trans Black
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
