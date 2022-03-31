7 Trans Artists Share How They Showcase Queer and Trans Joy in Their Home Decor

As Trans Day of Visibility dawns this year, it’s against a grim background: 2022 is on track to be a record-breakingly bad year for anti-trans legislation in state houses across the country. In Texas, parents are under investigation for helping their children access gender-affirming care (though a judge temporarily halted those investigations, pending a court hearing). South Dakota has become the 10th state in the country to bar transgender girls and women from participating on female sports’ teams. Because of bills attempting to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, a new report from the Williams Institute estimates that more than a third of young trans people are at risk of losing medical care. And these are only a few examples of the bills and laws that have transgender activists raising the alarm on the anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO