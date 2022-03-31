ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tornado Watch issued for Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Gadsden; Jefferson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; Taylor; Wakulla TORNADO WATCH 85 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN BIG...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region this afternoon. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT /345 AM EDT/. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Chipola River near Altha (CR 274) affecting Calhoun County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Choctawhatchee River near Bruce (SR 20) affecting Walton and Washington Counties. Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Choctawhatchee River...including Newton (SR 134), Geneva (SR 52), Caryville (US 90), Bruce (SR 20)...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Apalachicola River...including Woodruff L&D, Blountstown Minor flooding is forecast. For the Chipola River...including Marianna (US 90), Altha (CR 274) Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday /9:15 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday /9:15 AM EDT Wednesday/ was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 03/20/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
#Tornado Watch#Nws#Southwest Georgia#Central Georgia#Extreme Weather#Florida Franklin Gadsden#Ben Hill#Berrien Brooks Colquitt#Athena#Bannockburn#Beachton#Berrien Co A P#Bowens Mill#Brooks Co A P#Bucell Junction#Buck Siding#Buckville#Cabbage Grove#Capitola#Carbur
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gadsden; Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN JACKSON NORTHWESTERN GULF...BAY AND CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brazoria; Chambers; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery Tornado Watch 58 remains valid until 8 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 7 counties Brazoria Chambers Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Montgomery This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Cleveland, Clute, Conroe, Dayton, Dickinson, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, and Winnie.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson, northeastern Leon, western Madison, Lowndes, Thomas, Brooks and south central Colquitt Counties through NOON EDT At 1110 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Tallahassee to 16 miles southeast of Monticello. Movement was northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Valdosta, Thomasville, Tallahassee, Quitman, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Florida State University, I-75 At Exit 16, Doak Campbell Stadium, Remerton, Dasher, Greenville, Morven, Barwick, Alma, Dillon, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp and Everett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OHIO BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA HARRISON JEFFERSON OH MONROE IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CADIZ, CANONSBURG, CARROLLTON, COLUMBIANA, EAST LIVERPOOL, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MARTINS FERRY, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, SALEM, ST. CLAIRSVILLE, STEUBENVILLE, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, WHEELING, AND WOODSFIELD.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Nevada; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night through Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson and northeastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, western Gadsden and northwestern Liberty Counties in Big Bend of Florida, southwestern Decatur and south central Seminole Counties in southwestern Georgia through 830 AM EDT/730 AM CDT/ At 743 AM EDT/643 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Blountstown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quincy, Blountstown, Greensboro, Chattahoochee, Sneads, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Juniper, Douglas City, Hosford, Rosedale, Clio, Jinks, Lowry, Sawdust, Seminole State Park, Telogia, Mount Pleasant and Hardin Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/1145 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Gadsden and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT /1145 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 750 AM CDT /850 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blountstown, Wewahitchka, Bristol, Altha, Frink, Abe Springs, Clarksville, Kinard, Broad Branch, Scotts Ferry, Sharpstown, Chipola Park, Red Oak, Marysville, Hugh Creek, Kennys Mill, Blountstown Airport, Durham, Chipola and Chason. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Covington; Forrest; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Smith TORNADO WATCH 61 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI SMITH IN EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CLARKE JASPER KEMPER LAUDERDALE NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI JEFFERSON DAVIS LAWRENCE LINCOLN MARION IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI COVINGTON FORREST JONES LAMAR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BASSFIELD, BAY SPRINGS, BROOKHAVEN, BROOKSVILLE, COLLINS, COLUMBIA, CONEHATTA, DE KALB, DECATUR, HATTIESBURG, HEIDELBERG, LAUREL, LUMBERTON, MACON, MERIDIAN, MONTICELLO, MOUNT OLIVE, NEW HEBRON, NEWTON, PEARL RIVER, PHILADELPHIA, PRENTISS, PURVIS, QUITMAN, RALEIGH, SCOOBA, SHUBUTA, STONEWALL, TAYLORSVILLE, UNION, AND WEST HATTIESBURG.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Leon, Limestone, Milam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Falls; Freestone; Henderson; Leon; Limestone; Milam; Robertson TORNADO WATCH 54 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON LEON LIMESTONE MILAM ROBERTSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CENTERVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FRANKLIN, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE, JEWETT, MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, ROCKDALE, TEAGUE, AND WORTHAM.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Leon; Liberty; Wakulla The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Ochlockonee River near Bloxham (SR 20) affecting Wakulla, Liberty and Leon Counties. For the Ochlockonee River...including Bloxham (SR 20)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ochlockonee River near Bloxham (SR 20). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, The parking and the boat ramp at the fish camp in Liberty County will be affected by high water. At 20.0 feet, Water begins to flood the backyards of homes at the end of Crooked Road in Leon County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 09/18/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road for your morning commute please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will continue to move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, FORKED ISLAND, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, INTRACOASTAL CITY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KAPLAN, KINDER, LAFAYETTE, LAKE ARTHUR, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MEAUX, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
ACADIA PARISH, LA

