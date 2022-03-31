Tornado Watch issued for Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT /345 AM EDT/. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Chipola River near Altha (CR 274) affecting Calhoun County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Choctawhatchee River near Bruce (SR 20) affecting Walton and Washington Counties. Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Choctawhatchee River...including Newton (SR 134), Geneva (SR 52), Caryville (US 90), Bruce (SR 20)...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Apalachicola River...including Woodruff L&D, Blountstown Minor flooding is forecast. For the Chipola River...including Marianna (US 90), Altha (CR 274) Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday /9:15 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday /9:15 AM EDT Wednesday/ was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 03/20/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO