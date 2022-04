Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner's confinement in Russian prison has been extended until May 19, Russian state media reported Thursday. Griner, 31, was arrested in February on an undisclosed date by Russian lawmen on suspicion of carrying a cannabis-filled vape on her way into the country, and is currently being held captive in an unknown facility on drug charges.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO