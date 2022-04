The Coors brewery in Golden is restarting tours of the iconic beer-making facility this weekend after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an announcement Monday, the tour has undergone a revamp to “enrich visitors’ overall experience.” Changes include a new onsite lounge, free samples throughout the tour and complimentary aluminum cups for guests to take home.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO