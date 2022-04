An amusement park in Battle Creek that closed several decades ago had what we believe was the only roller coaster to ever exist in the Cereal City. It was in late April of 1907 that an exciting new addition to the Liberty Amusement Park on Goguac Lake was completed. A wooden roller coaster, said to have been built at a cost of $10,000, was added to the park along the northern tip of the lake. It opened to the public for rides on May 19, 1907.

