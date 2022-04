On April 1, point guard Sean East was named the 2021-2022 NJCAA-Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, an award given annually to the top Junior College player in the country. That same day, East revealed his top-6 schools, which included Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson, Missouri, South Florida, and BYU. East is working on scheduling a visit to Eugene, according to a report from Matt Prehm at 247Sports, having previously visited BYU and Missouri with a trip to South Florida already on the calendar. East averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season at John A. Logan Junior College in Texas....

