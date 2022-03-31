ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Southington police blotter

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Jessica Cantres, 40, 43 Walnut St. Apt. 2A, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, following too closely – non cmv. Isaiah Maldonado, 18, 208 Kelsey St. Flr. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, opeate mv without license. Stanley J. Tomby, 32, 18...

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads not guilty in workplace violence incident

BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge stemming from an incident involving workplace violence. Mohammed Aziz, 41, of 116 Sixth St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he faces charges of first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace – the former of which is a felony.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man convicted in bank robbery admits to probation violation, exposes self to nine years in prison

BRISTOL -- A city man convicted in a knifepoint bank robbery and later of violating his probation could be looking at as many as nine years in prison. Kevin Vontell, 58, of no certain address in Bristol, was granted a short continuance during a hearing on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. He is due back in court next Tuesday, when he could face sentencing after admitting to violating his probation during a previous proceeding.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
Bristol, CT
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford, CT
City
Meriden, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
Bristol Press

Bristol police seeking information in hit-and-run

BRISTOL – Police are seeking assistance solving a hit-and-run. Police on Wednesday took to Facebook to help find information about the car accident, which was reported on Tuesday, around 5:45 p.m., along South Street. Police said a suspect involved took off after the accident. It was unclear Wednesday if...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Reno Dumond

Reno Dumond, 82, of Bristol, beloved husband of Rolande (Caron) Dumond, died on Friday (March 25, 2022) at St. Francis Hospital. Reno was born in St. Agatha, Maine on July 10, 1939 and was a son of the late Alsime and Leda (Lagasse) Dumond. He was raised in St. Agatha before enlisting to serve in the United States Army. He and Rolande married and moved to Bristol in 1967 where he would enjoy a career as a union carpenter with Local 24 until retiring in 2002. He was known for his sense of humor; his laugh could light up a room. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Conrad L. Clavette

CLAVETTE, Conrad L. of Southington, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022 while vacationing in Orlando, FL. Conrad was born Jan. 24, 1946 in Bristol, a son of the late Paul E. and Nora A. (Dube) Clavette. Conrad was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine, brother Normand and sister...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Snowmobile#Alc#Org#B1#Emt Transt
Bristol Press

Community garden in Southington vandalized

SOUTHINGTON – Police are seeking information from the public after the community garden in town was vandalized. A piece of artwork in the garden, consisting of a wooden frame with colored cans attached to it, was found knocked over. Some of the cans were bent and damaged while some of the colored cans were removed from the artwork and scattered in the area, according to police. Lights used to illuminate the artwork were damaged and dislodged from the ground.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Alice Fallo

Alice Fallo, 82, reunited with her husband Ed (Ettor) Fallo on March 23, 2022. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Roy Bosworth and Dorothy Smith Taft, and grew up in Bolton. She graduated from Manchester High School and then the New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Mildred (Miller) Boisvert

Mildred (Miller) Boisvert, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Robert A. Boisvert, died on Tuesday, (March 29, 2022) at home surrounded by her family. Mildred was born on Oct. 21, 1946 in Bristol, and was the youngest of three daughters of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Manke) Miller. A lifelong...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Nancy (Langer) Webster

Nancy (Langer) Webster, 78, of Bristol, widow of David J. Webster passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 surrounded by her family. Nancy was born July 14, 1943 in Bristol, Conn., daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Mulhern) Langer. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary for Memorial Blvd School, Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Nancy loved her husband, kids and grandkids, and also loved camping and traveling.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bristol Press

Tracy L. Tacinelli

Tracy L. Tacinelli, 55, of Bristol, beloved wife of Matthew Tacinelli, died on Friday, (March 25, 2022) at home. Tracy was born in Bristol on Oct. 19, 1966 and was a daughter of James Scelza of Thomaston and Linda (Proudman) Laviero of Bristol. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from St. Anthony Grammar School and Bristol Central High School Class of 1984 where she was president of DECA and was a member of the volleyball and track teams.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Maple Avenue in Bristol reopens following two-car crash

BRISTOL – Part of Maple Avenue was closed Thursday morning after a car crash. Police said the accident was reported in the area of 354 Maple Ave., around 8:20 a.m. At that time, they advised motorists traveling in this area to seek alternate routes. According to police, the two-car...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Roy J. Taggett Jr.

Roy J. Taggett, Jr., 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Nadine (Jandreau) Taggett, died on Friday, (March 25, 2022) at Yale/New Haven Hospital. Roy was born in St. Francis, ME on Dec. 18, 1934 and was a son of the late Roy Taggett, Sr. and Alphena (Michaud) Taggett. He was raised in St. Francis before enlisting to serve in the United States Army being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He then moved to Bristol where he worked for B & W Manufacturing Company retiring in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, and volunteering for veteran events. He was a member of the Franco-American War Veterans and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Doris (Greenier) Aronne

Doris (Greenier) Aronne, 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, at Ingraham Manor. Doris was born in Bristol, where she graduated from Bristol High School in 1948. She was the daughter of the late Lenwood and Angie Greenier. Doris was the sweetest and most friendly person you could ever meet and had a generous giving heart. She could strike up conversations with anyone she encountered. Doris enjoyed many simple pleasures and routines and was very creative. She had wisdom beyond her years and almost always had an answer for every question. Her faith in God, life, and her loved ones kept her going for so long. Doris lived independently until a few years ago with the assistance of many helping hands from family and friends. Doris is survived by her loving children Liz Morin, Thomas Morin, and Tracey Morin (daughter-in-law); along with her sisters Aline Town and Marie Chesley; her eight grandchildren; and one treasured great-grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Frank Aronne; her children James Morin Jr., and Candace (Morin) Gwilt, her brother Bill Greenier and her sister Dorothy (Greenier) Marquis. A Mass of Christian Burial for friends and family will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Saint Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. There will be a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Arrangements are being handled by O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. To leave a message, or condolence for the family, please visit www.obrien-funeralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville chamber members are invited to a Meet & Greet event

PLAINVILLE – With the Plainville Chamber of Commerce set to merge with the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, Plainville members are invited to a Meet & Greet event at Hop Haus May 12 to meet Chamber leaders and network. The event, which is open to current Plainville Chamber of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: 15 years ago this week

Bristol Bits rewind - Jack Denehy 15 years ago this week. I received a note from Beryl C. Harrigan dated March 24 and I found it typical of one of our fine admired longstanding Bristol resident. It read, in part:. “A little over a week ago, I got a phone...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

State Elections Enforcement Commission will investigate claims Cara Pavalock-D'Amato doesn't live in her district; Pavalock-D'Amato accused Patton, Hahn of stalking her

BRISTOL – The State Elections Enforcement Commission has voted to investigate the claim by Democratic Town Committee Chair Morris “Rippy” Patton that Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato doesn’t live in her district. Pavalock-D’Amato denies these allegations and has filed a complaint with the Bristol police department, accusing Patton and former city councilor Greg Hahn of stalking her.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy