The 4th generation 2021 Subaru WRX STI just got a lot more valuable. If you can find one, you should buy it now. Is the 2021 Subaru WRX STI a good value right now? Subaru of America has sold out of the last 2021 WRX STI performance sedans, and it's gone forever. If you are thinking of buying an STI, now is the time to get one because the cost of the last-generation STI is about to go up, and it will increase in value overnight.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO