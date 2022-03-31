ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream The Rural Alberta Advantage’s New The Rise EP

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the Rural Alberta Advantage returned with their first new music in five years, a pair of tracks called “CANDU” and “AB Bride.” Today, the band — which now has keyboardist and vocalist Amy Cole back in the fold — is releasing a whole...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Stream TENGGER’s Transportive New Album Earthling

The Pan-Asian family band TENGGER are back with their seventh album, just in time for spring. (Maybe they should tour with Weezer?) Earthling finds the Seoul-based group continuing to excel at new age/ambient sounds, mixing active keyboard melodies with wordless vocals and more meditative, droning notes. On Bandcamp, they shared this statement about how the beauty of nature once again was a central inspiration:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Combust’s Furious New York Hardcore Album Another Life

If you’ve got any love in your heart for the classic sound of New York hardcore — the chest-thumping bounce-chug mosh music of Madball and Sick Of It All and Killing Time — then you owe it to yourself to check out Combust, quite possibly the best band bringing that style right now. Combust have a tough, lean take on NYHC, and they bring a ton of energy to it. The band works hard, and if you’ve been to any hardcore shows up and down the East Coast in the past few months, then you probably already know that their show is fun as hell. Now, we can also say that their debut album is fun as hell, too.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Texan Punks Peace Decay’s Hellacious Debut EP Death Is Only…

D-beat is some kind of cheat code. Any band who makes d-beat, the frantic and driving form of punk rock pioneered by bands like Discharge, will usually end up kicking at least a little bit of ass. If you can play d-beat with any level of competence, I will probably enjoy your music. If you can play d-beat well — if you can use that style to channel speed and fury and intensity — then I will probably end up loving your record. On first listen, I think I might love Peace Decay’s debut EP.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Beach Bunny’s Big Breakthrough

The Chicago pop-rockers and surprise TikTok darlings take us deep inside the making of their new album, the vulnerable and infectious Emotional Creature. After recording all day, Beach Bunny are taking a break with a dozen warm beignets. Lili Trifilio opens a paper bag to share them with everyone in the room — guitarist Matt Henkels, drummer Jon Alvarado, bassist Anthony Vaccaro, producer Sean O’Keefe, and me — and a cloud of powdered sugar poofs into the air. It’s a suspiciously warm spring day for Chicago, but they’re happily holed up indoors to track their sophomore album, Emotional Creature, which will be released July 22 on Mom+Pop Music. While everyone bites into a pastry to fuel another six hours in the studio, O’Keefe wheels around in his chair with an excited look on his face. “I posted a story of you on Instagram and Butch Vig just messaged saying he loves Beach Bunny!” It’s the fifth response O’Keefe has gotten like that today from his music industry peers, including one from Johnny Minardi, the Vice President of A&R at Elektra Records. O’Keefe seems a little taken aback, as if he knew Beach Bunny’s appeal is hard to resist, but that their reach is something he hasn’t seen in a while.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Beach Bunny – “Fire Escape”

Yesterday, we published a cover story about the young Chicago rock band Beach Bunny, taking you behind-the-scenes of their sophomore album Emotional Creature. A few months ago, they shared “Oxygen” from it and now they’re back with another new single, “Fire Escape,” which is twangy and high-octane. Band leader Lili Trifilio had this to say in a press release about the album in general:
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Page Six

Stereogum

Stream Charli XCX’s Crash Deluxe Edition With 4 New Tracks

Charli XCX released her new album, Crash, last week, which I found underwhelming but many of you enjoyed and I’m happy for you. Now there’s more Crash where that came from. Today, Charli has released a deluxe edition of the album that includes four new tracks: “Selfish Girl,” “How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now,” “Sorry If I Hurt You” (which was supposed to be the album’s title at one point), and “What You Think About Me.” Between them, those four songs include credits from the 1975’s George Daniel, A.G. Cook, Andrew Wyatt, Lotus IV, and Noonie Bao, all of whom also contribute to the standard Crash. Check out the deluxe edition below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Duster’s Surprise New Album Together

Your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band, aka Duster aka the San Jose space-rock trio of Clay Parton, Canaan Dove Amber, and Jason Albertini have surprise-dropped a new album called Together. It’s out officially on streaming services at midnight, but the band released it early on YouTube with each track getting an accompanying video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Failure Share Documentary Trailer Featuring Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, & More

Failure is the subject of a new documentary film, which has been in the works since at least 2018 when the cult alt-rock band asked fans to send them live footage of themselves from the ’90s. That documentary is finally set to come out next year, and a 30-minute version of it will be screened at Failure’s upcoming summer run of shows before the band plays. Today, they’ve released an extended 7-minute trailer for the doc, which includes talking head appearances from Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Maynard James Keenan, Tommy Lee, Butch Vig, Troy Sanders, Margaret Cho, Troy Van Leeuwen, and more. Check it out below.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Marci (TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) – “Entertainment”

Marta Cikojevic joined the Montreal dream-pop band TOPS on keyboard in 2017, right around the time they released their excellent album Sugar At The Gate. TOPS have released one more album since then, 2020’s I Feel Alive, and they’ve put out some stray singles. Today, Cikojevic is unveiling her solo project, Marci, with her first-ever single “Entertainment,” which was produced by her TOPS bandmate David Carriere. “‘Entertainment’ is having fun flirting with life, with lust, or without purpose,” Cikojevic said in a statement. “Its conception was uncomplicated, we took parts from a song that was proving difficult to finish, added some new ingredients and it came out like cake.” Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Baltimore Screamo Trio Yume’s Lovely, Intense New EP Ambitious Cards

The Baltimore trio Yume has a unique take on screamo. Yume are really into melody, and their records often drift off into pretty, spindly indie rock meditations. They also play around with time signatures, sometimes lurching unpredictably. But when it’s time to mash down on the gas and roar, Yume can absolutely do that.
MUSIC
Stereogum

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in February, Willie Nelson announced he’d be releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” and “Energy Follows Thought.” Today, he’s back with another.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kate Bollinger – “Lady In The Darkest Hour”

A few weeks ago, I saw the Virginia singer and songwriter Kate Bollinger open for Faye Webster at a big, sold-out show in Charlottesville, and it was immediately apparent that a large percentage of that crowd was mostly there for Bollinger. This was a hometown show, but it was still a pretty impressive thing to witness. And it’s not hard to see why people would be so drawn to Bollinger; her music is just profoundly chill. Here’s an example.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stream "Feels Like" From Lucky Daye's New "Candydrip" Album

R&B lovers definitely got their fill this New Music Friday, thanks to new arrivals from the likes of Shenseea, Mariah the Scientist, and, of course, Lucky Daye, who shared a 17-track project called Candydrip. Among the record's titles are "God Body" featuring Smino, "NWA" with Lil Durk, and "Compassion" featuring...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Parquet Courts’ A. Savage Paint A Mural Of Classic Beggars Group Albums

Parquet Courts guitarist A. Savage is also a painter, and a few years ago he was commissioned to paint a mural at the London headquarters of Beggars Group, the record company conglomerate that includes 4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL, and Young. A just-released video gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his process and how he constructed a mural highlighting a wide array of classic Beggars Group releases.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

RLYR – “Wrack”

Back in 2016, three long-tenured members of the Chicago metal community got together to form a new instrumental trio. RLYR — pronounced “Relayer” — is Pelican guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw, Bloodiest bassist Colin DeKuiper, and Locrian drummer Steven Hess. RLYR released their debut album Delayer in 2016, and they followed it two years later with Actual Existence. Today, RLYR have announced a new self-titled LP that’s coming later this spring. It’ll be the band’s first album in four years.
CHICAGO, IL

