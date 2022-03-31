ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joppa, AL

‘We need prayers’: Family safe but ‘shaken up,’ driver injured after tractor-trailer strikes house in Alabama

By Lee Hedgepeth
 2 days ago

JOPPA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — BreAna Cobbs’ grandfather had just left the front part of his home when a tractor-trailer struck the building Wednesday evening.

The home on Highway 69 has belonged to Cobbs’ family for more than 20 years. Now, she said, it’s a total loss.

The incident, which left the driver of the truck with non-life-threatening injuries, took place as strong winds and storms cut across Alabama, causing downed trees and powerlines in their wake.

For Cobbs’ family, fallen trees and power outages weren’t the worst to happen on Wednesday — the worst was an 18-wheeler drifting onto their front porch.

Cobbs said she spoke to her grandfather and stepmother, both of whom were home during the incident, after the truck struck, knocking the house two feet from its foundation. Both of her loved ones were shaken up, Cobbs said, but they are both safe.

She said the home, though, is likely to be a total loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypeix_0evLDzVZ00
The home in Joppa after the tractor-trailer had been removed.
(Photo courtesy of Jacquelyn Black)

“We need prayers,” Cobbs said Wednesday night, as storms continued to bear down on Alabama. Prayers for her family, but for the truck driver and his family, too. “Prayers go a long way.”

Jacquelyn Black, the daughter of the truck driver, echoed Cobbs’ sentiment, asking for prayers for her father.

Black said that her dad, who’s been a truck driver for more than 20 years, is currently in the hospital with injuries she described as “severe.” She said he’ll have to undergo multiple surgeries to recover from the wreck.

On Thursday morning, Alabama State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that an 18-wheeler wrecked into the home in Joppa and said that the driver suffered only “minor injuries.” Bailey said his agency is investigating, but the incident does not appear to be weather-related and no arrests are expected to result from the inquiry. More information Bailey said, will be provided at a later time.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.

