Idaho State

Gov. Little signs bill to create workforce housing fund in Idaho

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brad Little signed into law this week a bill that creates a state fund for workforce housing. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association will manage the $50 million in ARPA funds set aside for workforce housing gap financing, which could lead to the construction of 1,000 units....

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
