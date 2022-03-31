Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Continues strong play

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
To start things off, the top two teams in the Western Conference tip-off on Friday evening between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. As the playoffs draw nearer and nearer, both teams would surely love to come away with a win in an attempt to sustain momentum for postseason play. Let’s jump right into our NBA odds series, where our Suns-Grizzlies pick and prediction will be made.
2022-03-31 06:13:38 GMT+00:00 - Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.
The day is finally here.
For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, the UNC basketball program will meet their arch-rival Duke with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year and Saturday’s game should be another classic in this rivalry.
With the Tar Heels in New Orleans and prepping for the game, the program released a hype video to get fans ready for the big game. For the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, they called upon former Tar Heel Danny Green to narrate the video. But for...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies edged the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 to capture the Southwest Division title and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season. The loss snapped San Antonio’s four-game winning streak, the Spurs’ longest of the season. The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th, and the final berth in the play-in tournament.
With the Final Four descending on New Orleans, all the big names have arrived in the Crescent City. And none are bigger, figuratively and literally, than Bill Walton, who stopped by SportsTalk to dish on the prime matchups headed to the Superdome.
CHICAGO -- — DeMar DeRozan did everything he could to carry the Chicago Bulls to a much-needed victory. The only glitch came in the closing seconds of regulation. That's when he missed the potential go-ahead free throw after making his first two to tie it. In the end, it...
The San Antonio Spurs are fighting for their spot in the NBA playoffs as the season winds down. They are neck-and-neck with the Los Angeles Lakers for the final play-in tournament. Thanks to an exasperating Spurs loss, the Lakers now have a leg up in the race. Keldon Johnson was...
Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
Gobert contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers. Gobert led all players in rebounds and finished second with 25 points en route to his 48th double-double of the campaign. That number ranks third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (62) and Jonas Valanciunas (49). Gobert finished March with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.8 blocks over 15 games.
Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night. Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point...
Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
Comments / 0