Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Continues strong play

The day is finally here. For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, the UNC basketball program will meet their arch-rival Duke with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year and Saturday’s game should be another classic in this rivalry. With the Tar Heels in New Orleans and prepping for the game, the program released a hype video to get fans ready for the big game. For the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, they called upon former Tar Heel Danny Green to narrate the video. But for...

