NBA

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Continues strong play

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Barnes totaled 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, line, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Scottie Barnes
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

To start things off, the top two teams in the Western Conference tip-off on Friday evening between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. As the playoffs draw nearer and nearer, both teams would surely love to come away with a win in an attempt to sustain momentum for postseason play. Let’s jump right into our NBA odds series, where our Suns-Grizzlies pick and prediction will be made.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

2022-03-31 06:13:38 GMT+00:00 - Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: UNC basketball releases hype video for Final Four

The day is finally here. For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, the UNC basketball program will meet their arch-rival Duke with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year and Saturday’s game should be another classic in this rivalry. With the Tar Heels in New Orleans and prepping for the game, the program released a hype video to get fans ready for the big game. For the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, they called upon former Tar Heel Danny Green to narrate the video. But for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Grizzlies edge Spurs 112-111, clinch No. 2 seed in West

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies edged the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 to capture the Southwest Division title and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season. The loss snapped San Antonio’s four-game winning streak, the Spurs’ longest of the season. The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th, and the final berth in the play-in tournament.
NBA
#Raptors#Timberwolves
ESPN

DeRozan scores 50, Bulls rally past Clippers 135-130 in OT

CHICAGO -- — DeMar DeRozan did everything he could to carry the Chicago Bulls to a much-needed victory. The only glitch came in the closing seconds of regulation. That's when he missed the potential go-ahead free throw after making his first two to tie it. In the end, it...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double vs. Lakers

Gobert contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers. Gobert led all players in rebounds and finished second with 25 points en route to his 48th double-double of the campaign. That number ranks third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (62) and Jonas Valanciunas (49). Gobert finished March with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.8 blocks over 15 games.
NBA
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis pours in 35 to lead Wizards past Magic

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night. Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL

