MLB

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Back in action Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

O'Hearn (groin) will bat third while serving as the Royals' designated hitter in Thursday's Cactus League...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

On the board: Suzuki hits first Cubs home run

Seiya Suzuki went hitless in his first three Cactus League games with a walk and four strikeouts mixed in. He got into the hit category in a tape-measure way Wednesday. Suzuki, the Cubs' prized offseason addition, crushed a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring training game against the Mariners, a soaring fly ball over the left-center field fence.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Darvish gets 2nd straight opening day nod for Padres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yu Darvish will make his second straight opening day start for the San Diego Padres when they open their season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7. New manager Bob Melvin made the decision to go with the right-hander, who was 8-11...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Named Opening Day starter

Freeland has been named the starter for the Rockies' Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers on April 8, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Freeland started Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and gave up an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings. The southpaw had been working on his changeup earlier in camp, but he gave up at least three runs in each of his first two spring starts while testing the pitch. Freehand made 23 starts for the Rockies last year and posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 120.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This was the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Strong spring continues

Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Walker walloped his second spring home run in the fourth inning and has hit in seven of nine Cactus League contests. The righty-hitting first baseman is focused on putting a dismal 2021 season behind him, and he's been convincing thus far. He's 9-for-25 with three walks, two homers, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. It should be noted that Walker was just as good in 2021's spring training over 53 plate appearances but went on to slash .244/.315/.382 with 10 home runs in the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Struggling in spring

Staumont has allowed five runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in four Cactus League games. It's too early to worry much about his performance, but it's a little concerning to see him struggle. The right-hander was excellent as part of a closer committee last season, logging five saves, 16 holds, a 2.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 72:27 K:BB in 64 appearances. He only allowed 0.8 HR/9 while flexing a 96.6 mph average on his fastball. Staumont enters the season in the mix for high-leverage innings again, though Scott Barlow is expected to get the majority of the save chances at the start of 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Jake Brentz: Dominant in spring training

Brentz has allowed just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over four innings in four Cactus League games. Brentz is looking to build off of a solid rookie campaign -- he went 5-2 with two saves, 15 holds, a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 76:37 K:BB across 64 innings last season. The southpaw's strong start to the spring should keep him in the mix for high-leverage situations, along with the likes of Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Amir Garrett. Brentz isn't likely to see a lot of save chances early on, but he could help in fantasy formats that count holds.
MLB
FOX Sports

Royals exercise option to keep Matheny through 2023 season

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season. Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB

