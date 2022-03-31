Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Closing in on roster spot

Snell pitched 1.1 innings against Arizona on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks. He did not strike out any batters. Snell's 2021 campaign ended early due to a groin injury, and he has been brought along slowly this spring as a result of a delayed ramp-up due to the lockout, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego-Union Tribune. The southpaw threw 45 pitches in his Cactus League debut and struggled with his control, as only 20 of his offerings were strikes. It's hardly cause for panic that a pitcher wasn't sharp in his first spring appearance, though the control issues have some relevance given that Snell posted a 4.8 BB/9 last season -- his worst mark since his rookie campaign. Snell should be able to log one more spring start, and he's likely to open the campaign limited to 4-5 innings his first few times out, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO