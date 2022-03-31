ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Closing in on roster spot

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hummel's chances of earning a roster spot improved after Arizona announced Jordan Luplow sustained an oblique strain and may open the season on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Hummel, a...

www.cbssports.com

Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
theScore

Report: Padres shopping Paddack, Weathers for outfield help

The San Diego Padres have discussed potential deals involving right-hander Chris Paddack and left-hander Ryan Weathers, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The Padres are reportedly looking to improve their outfield. Trent Grisham, Wil Myers, and Jurickson Profar are the projected starters for Opening Day. San Diego has targeted...
MLB
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Jordan Luplow
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rojas will be out for "weeks, not days" after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Rojas was set to start on the left side of Arizona's infield, but he'll now be sidelined for Opening...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Negotiations between Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians still bogged down

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As of Saturday afternoon there had been no progress on a contract extension for Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Negotiations broke off on Thursday and they have yet to resume. The Guardians have set a Thursday deadline for extensions, which just so happens to be the date of their season opener against Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Sent to minors cap

The Diamondbacks reassigned Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday. Graterol was one of three players sent to minor-league camp as Arizona pared down its group at big-league camp to 34 with Opening Day four days away. The 33-year-old catcher, who last saw MLB action with the Reds in 2019, is expected to begin the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
#Diamondbacks#Brewers#Triple A Reno
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Back in big-league camp

Ellis is back with the Diamondbacks in big-league camp Sunday in the wake of Josh Rojas' oblique injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday and will make a quick return to major-league spring training with Arizona in need of more infield depth. The 26-year-old is only 2-for-15 with six strikeouts in Cactus League play, but the injury to Rojas could allow him to snap a spot on the Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Sam Selman: Optioned to Triple-A

Selman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Selman was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in mid-March, but he'll begin the season with the minor-league club. The lefty made four Cactus League appearances this spring and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
MLB
theScore

A's trade Manaea to Padres for prospects

The Oakland Athletics traded left-hander Sean Manaea and right-hander Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for infielder Euribiel Angeles and right-hander Adrian Martinez. Manaea joins a Padres rotation that already includes Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Mike Clevinger, and Chris Paddack. He started against his old...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Struggles in first spring outing

Snell pitched 1.1 innings against Arizona on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks. He did not strike out any batters. Snell's 2021 campaign ended early due to a groin injury, and he has been brought along slowly this spring as a result of a delayed ramp-up due to the lockout, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego-Union Tribune. The southpaw threw 45 pitches in his Cactus League debut and struggled with his control, as only 20 of his offerings were strikes. It's hardly cause for panic that a pitcher wasn't sharp in his first spring appearance, though the control issues have some relevance given that Snell posted a 4.8 BB/9 last season -- his worst mark since his rookie campaign. Snell should be able to log one more spring start, and he's likely to open the campaign limited to 4-5 innings his first few times out, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Projected to start in left field

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that Profar "could easily be the Opening Day left fielder" for San Diego despite the recent acquisition of Matt Beaty. The trade for Beaty early in the week gives the Padres a versatile left-handed bat capable of playing multiple positions, but it doesn't necessarily solve the issue in left field. Manager Bob Melvin suggested as much Monday, stating of Beaty, "We'll just see where he fits. Could be a bench bat. Could be a pinch hitter. Could play a little outfield. Could play a little first base. We're not really sure where it fits yet, but we know we like the profile of the bat." That leaves Profar as the team's most likely Opening Day left fielder, as he saw action at the position in 36 games last season. The utility man struggled with a .227/.329/.320 slash line over 411 plate appearances during the campaign, but he stole 10 bases and finished with an excellent 49:65 BB:K.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque

Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Lawrence appeared in five games this spring, surrendering three earned runs on four hits while striking out five over five innings. The right-hander will begin the season at the minor league level, but considering the lack of top-tier options in the bullpen for the Rockies, he'll likely rejoin the big-league squad at some point in the coming months.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scratched with lower-leg injury

Rockies manager Bud Black said that Senzatela has been scratched ahead of his scheduled Cactus League start Sunday against the White Sox due to a lower-leg issue, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The skipper said the Rockies are just being "super cautious" with Senzatela, who is still expected to make...
MLB

