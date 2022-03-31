ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Late scratch Friday

Murray is out Friday against the Trail Blazers due to a non-COVID illness, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Murray wasn't initially on the Spurs' injury report for Friday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable due to his illness. Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker should see increased run against Portland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Gets shot in Pittsburgh

VanMeter was traded by the Diamondbacks to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Listher Sosa. VanMeter was designated for assignment Sunday, though he should now have the opportunity to open the season in the majors. His ultimate role will likely be as a utility player and bench bat, but VanMeter could draw starts at third base if Ke'Bryan Hayes (ankle) is not healthy to begin the season. Across 310 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2021, VanMeter hit only .212/.297/.354.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ties for team scoring lead in loss

Mitchell supplied 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Though Mitchell tied Mike Conley for a team-high 26 points Saturday, he finished with an inefficient 8-for-19 shooting line. The star guard did knock down four three-pointers, marking his second straight game with a 4-for-10 effort from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.9 treys over his past 12 games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB

