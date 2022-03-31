ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Special Events: 'Soul' continues Valentine's Silver Screen Classics

By By Nicki Gorny / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVCKQ_0evL55HL00

The Valentine Theatre continues its Silver Screen Classics series with Soul on Friday.

Pixar's Soul , released in 2020, tells the existential story of a frustrated jazz musician and middle school music teacher. It took home Academy Awards for best animated feature, best original score, and best sound.

Friday's screening begins at 7:30 p.m. The Valentine Theatre is at 410 Adams St., Toledo. Tickets, $5, are available in advance online and at the door. For more information, go to valentinetheatre.com .

■ Comedian Akaash Singh performs at the Toledo Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday. Jay Stevens continues the laughs on Sunday.

Singh is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, and podcaster, best known as the last for Flagrant 2 , the podcast he co-created with Andrew Schulz. Stevens is a “clean” comedian who's been drawing laughs from the church to the comedy club since 1999.

Singh performs at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday; tickets are $25. Stevens performs at 6 p.m. on Sunday; tickets are $15. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The Toledo Funny Bone is at 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. For more information, go to toledo.funnybone.com .

Father Patrick Desbois presents a free lecture at the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Father Desbois, the founder of the international human rights organization Yahad-In Unum, has led teams in identifying and locating undiscovered mass graves of Jews killed during the Holocaust in Eastern Europe since 2001. During the lecture he is expected to review the findings of his decades-long investigation of this “Holocaust by Bullets.”

Father Desbois is hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and the Ruth Fajerman Markowicz Holocaust Resource Center. The Franciscan Center is at 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania.

For more information, go to jewishtoledo.org/the-hidden-holocaust .

Comments / 0

The Blade
The Blade

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
ComicBook

Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Surprised Fans At Special Screening Event

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe project is just around the corner! Disney+'s Moon Knight is premiering at the end of the month, and early reactions to the series are quite promising. The upcoming series will feature Star Wars and Dune star Oscar Isaac making his MCU debut, playing Moon Knight/Marc Spector. The trailer had its world premiere back in January, and it even set YouTube records for Marvel. Today, Marvel Studios shared some photos of Isaac's surprising fans at a special screening event.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Creator Honors Final Episode With Spicy Art

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime run to an end, and series creator Shinichi Fukuda has shared some special new art to celebrate! Fukuda's original manga release had been enjoying a fair amount of popularity and recognition among fans since its initial drop, but now it's gotten to a whole new level thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. Premiering as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first season of the series introduced fans to a new main duo that instantly got the attention of fans everywhere despite all of the heavy hitting franchises also airing new episodes.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
Brainerd Dispatch

Special Events — March 16

The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin celebrates the visual arts in north-central Minnesota by presenting art exhibits, workshops, and other programming to all ages and backgrounds. It also collects and exhibits the art of renowned wildlife artist and former Aitkin County resident Francis Lee Jaques (1887-1969). The Jaques Art Center’s...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
SFGate

American Cinematheque Announces ‘New Jack City’ Special Screening Event – Film News in Brief

The American Cinematheque has announced a “New Jack City” Special Screening Event on April 9 followed by a Q&A with director Mario Van Peebles. “New Jack City’ getting shut down in Westwood in 1991 is indicative of a confluence of violence against Black people on-screen and off-screen in real life. This is a legacy of film and television that actively continues to haunt us today,” said series co-curator Roya Rastegar. “We often talk about the power of film to represent marginalized communities. But the burden to ‘be real’ and authentically represent one’s community can be a trap for BIPOC filmmakers. This program reflects on and honors films from the 1990s that blunted the force of representational and respectability politics and played with the idea of what’s ‘real.’”
MOVIES
FOX 28 Spokane

Magnolia Network’s Crafty ‘Workshops’ Offer Master Classes to the Masses (VIDEO)

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ cozy, crafty Magnolia Network is out to teach us a lesson with the premiere of Magnolia Workshops. Previously available exclusively on the Magnolia App, the hour-long episodes—launching Sunday, April 3—spotlight select chapters from the digital series, taught by some of the country’s most talented names in home design, cooking, gardening, and the arts. Among those offering master classes in domestic endeavors are plant stylist Hilton Carter (Guide to Houseplants, Caring for Common Houseplants), do-it-yourself expert Jenni Yolo (Handcrafted Home Projects), designer Brian Patrick Flynn (Making a Design Statement), and four-time James Beard Award–nominated chef Katie Button (Techniques for Cooking).
HOME & GARDEN
WGN TV

Classic Irish Cuisine & St. Patrick’s Day Specials

The Gage is a refined yet rustic gastropub that has been one of the country’s top St. Paddy’s Day destinations since it opened 15 years ago. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on their classic Irish cuisine is owner Billy Lawless and Chef Jason Paskewitz. 24...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Schulz
The Guardian

Handel in Hackney review – easy beauty and determined string playing

In Handel’s early 18th-century London, Hackney was a string of growing hamlets and a far cry from the composer’s stomping grounds of Mayfair and the West End. Handel would presumably have been bemused by the artfully curated facial hair (and breathtaking cost of his beloved coffee) in today’s East End clubbing headquarters. But the dank edginess of Village Underground’s converted warehouse space is also some distance from London Handel festival’s usual venues – and I’d guess this was the first ever LHF gig to usher in its audience with bottom-heavy Latin lift music on the sound system.
PERFORMING ARTS
Parade

Our Favorite Books of Spring! 28 Books We're Loving This Season

There’s nothing quite like a little sun and crisp spring air to offer the little boost of serotonin we’ve been missing all winter. While the season is just starting, one thing we can promise is that it will be jam-packed with books on the top of our recommendation pile. Perhaps you’re looking for a psychological thriller about a rocky marriage and a therapist who knows too much? How about a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Big Bang Theory feminist anthem? An explosive mystery book that will keep you turning the page? An enemies-to-lovers rom-com? Or perhaps a buzzy novel about two women running a counterfeit handbag scheme? No matter your TBR pile preferences, there’s a book for you this spring. Check them out them below!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Academy Awards#Jews#Jazz#The Toledo Funny Bone#6140 Levis Commons Blvd#Toledo Funnybone Com
POPSUGAR

Silk Sonic's Vegas Residency Radiates Love, Peace, And Soul

I've been encouraging my mom to take a vacation for years now. Every year, however, she puts something in front of her joy: she's taking care of a sick relative, she doesn't have the funds, she's going to wait until next year. It's a generational thing — the Black women in my family modeled selflessness for me, to the point where I even forget to close my laptop, put away my to-do lists, and have fun.
MUSIC
The Blade

Village Players' 'Seascape' offers an outsider's view on humanity

If I stumbled across beings from another planet or universe who had just arrived on Earth, I worry that I wouldn’t make such a good impression. Would I react in a way that scared or angered our strange visitors? Would they think me odd and kill me outright? And am I the best representative on Earth for faraway guests to judge humankind? (You’d better hope so.) And how do you begin to explain our species and customs? There’s so much about ourselves that it seems daunting to have to explain or defend it.
TOLEDO, OH
talentrecap.com

Jewel, ‘American Idol’s Jax Spark ‘American Song Contest’s First Rivalry

Jewel is ready to take home the championship on Season 1 of American Song Contest. The singer remixed a TikTok by American Idol alum Jax and put her own spin on the viral challenge that has singer’s representing their state. The new singing competition will premiere March 21 and brings singers from all over the country to compete on one of the biggest stages in the world.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Deadline

Parisian Debutante Ball Feature Doc In The Works At Boat Rocker As Part Of Non-Fiction Slate

Click here to read the full article. A feature documentary about Le Bal des Débutantes, a Paris-set fashion event, is set to be the first project as part of a new non-fiction slate from Boat Rocker. The company, via its Maven banner, is producing and financing Le Bal Paris, a doc that goes behind the scenes at the world’s most prestigious debutante ball. The event, which features around 25 debutantes from around the world aged between 16 to 22 has been held since 1958 and was first launched at the Chateau de Versailles. The project marks the first-time cameras will be granted access...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares Special Art for Season Finale

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its first season to an end, and one animator has honored the season finale with some special new art of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had a small following in the years since its debut, but now it's gotten the attention of a whole new audience thanks to the success of its debut anime adaptation. Premiering with the Winter 2022 anime schedule, this new series managed to take over many fans' conversations thanks to the strength of that central pairing as they grew closer with one another as the series continued.
COMICS
The Blade

Pop art and Dust Bowl influence local artist

Randy Bennett ’s artwork reads like a pastiche of 20th century art. There’s a little bit of Andy Warhol, some Salvador Dalí, and definitely some Norman Rockwell in there. It’s like Bennett took a bit of everything, threw in a copy of the Johnson Smith Company catalog, put it all in a paper shredder, and reconnected it all into something new.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy