Special Events: 'Soul' continues Valentine's Silver Screen Classics

The Valentine Theatre continues its Silver Screen Classics series with Soul on Friday.

Pixar's Soul , released in 2020, tells the existential story of a frustrated jazz musician and middle school music teacher. It took home Academy Awards for best animated feature, best original score, and best sound.

Friday's screening begins at 7:30 p.m. The Valentine Theatre is at 410 Adams St., Toledo. Tickets, $5, are available in advance online and at the door. For more information, go to valentinetheatre.com .

■ Comedian Akaash Singh performs at the Toledo Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday. Jay Stevens continues the laughs on Sunday.

Singh is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, and podcaster, best known as the last for Flagrant 2 , the podcast he co-created with Andrew Schulz. Stevens is a “clean” comedian who's been drawing laughs from the church to the comedy club since 1999.

Singh performs at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday; tickets are $25. Stevens performs at 6 p.m. on Sunday; tickets are $15. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The Toledo Funny Bone is at 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. For more information, go to toledo.funnybone.com .

■ Father Patrick Desbois presents a free lecture at the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Father Desbois, the founder of the international human rights organization Yahad-In Unum, has led teams in identifying and locating undiscovered mass graves of Jews killed during the Holocaust in Eastern Europe since 2001. During the lecture he is expected to review the findings of his decades-long investigation of this “Holocaust by Bullets.”

Father Desbois is hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and the Ruth Fajerman Markowicz Holocaust Resource Center. The Franciscan Center is at 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania.

For more information, go to jewishtoledo.org/the-hidden-holocaust .