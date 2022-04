KITTERY, Maine – Mark April 9 on your calendar to get informed and energized about critical environmental issues at the 4th annual Seacoast Environmental Film Festival. A benefit event for the Kittery Land Trust, SEFF is a full day of films, discussions, panels, exhibits, food and fun at the STAR Theatre at the Kittery Community Center. It is a coming-together of organizations, experts, businesses and activists from around the region who care about the environment, sustainability and conservation.

KITTERY, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO