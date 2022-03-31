Music Instructor In Wallingford Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student

Adam R. Romo Photo Credit: Wallingford Police Department

A Connecticut music teacher has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students.

An investigation in New Haven County into the assault began in January after police in Wallingford responded to a complaint of a sexual assault of a minor.

After a lengthy investigation by the Wallingford Police Detective Division, Adam R. Romo, age 36, of Meriden was arrested on Thursday, March 17, authorities said.

Through investigation, it was found that Romo had established a sexual relationship with a minor who was one of his music students, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques, of the Wallingford Police Department.

Romo was a Mariachi-style musical instructor at the time, police said.

It was discovered that Romo had sexual encounters with this minor several times over a period of time, Jaques added.

Numerous other incidents were discovered where Romo made sexual advances on other students, he said.

Romo turned himself in at Wallingford Police headquarters and was charged with:

Six counts of risk of injury to a minor

Two counts of sexual assault in the fourth-degree

Two counts of sexual assault in the second-degree

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 1.

