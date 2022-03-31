Call for action after more arrests made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police arrested four more teenagers in the deadly East High shooting investigation , bringing the number of suspects up to 10.

“We all need to come together and get on the same path because if we keep going at this rate, we’re going to lose an entire generation of kids,” Sgt. Paul Parizek, with Des Moines Police, said.

Police say the teenagers were part of a group that opened fire on students outside East High School on March 7. They’re facing murder and attempted murder charges. Surveillance video and witness testimony lead police to the new suspects.

Jose Lopez was killed and two other high school girls are still recovering, meaning the number of families impacted in this incident is up to 13.

“I watched yesterday as one of these kids was told that he’s gonna go to to jail for murder and his mom about collapsed,” Sgt. Parizek said. “You could tell that this is something that impacts her just as much as some of these other families who are losing their children.”

Des Moines Public Schools confirmed only two of the 10 suspects were actually enrolled at the district. Al Éxito, a statewide organization working to help latino youth in Iowa succeed, agrees more work needs to be done by everyone to prevent incidents like this from happening.

“These aren’t just Latino kids. These are kids in all of our community. These are kids that belong to all of us,” Dawn Martinez Oropeza, executive director of Al Éxito, said. “So we all need to make sure that all the schools are well resourced, and things are in place to make sure kids are safe, the community is safe. It takes everyone to make sure that happens.”

Police have indicated that gang members were involved in the shooting but have not released details on a possible motive. Sgt. Parizek said more arrests could be coming as the investigation continues.

