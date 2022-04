Will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters Tournament?. After a visit last week to Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round with son Charlie and buddy Justin Thomas, it seemed inevitable that the five-time Masters winner would be competing this upcoming week. However, without a definitive announcement from Woods, the host, Augusta National, was left to leave Woods on the list of competing players without a clear signal from the 2019 winner.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO