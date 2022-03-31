Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Birdie!
Looking for a forever friend? Birdie could be the right pup for you!
Birdie is a 25-pound Bull Terrier mix who is described as a social butterfly and loves everyone. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date.
For more information on adopting Star, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org .
