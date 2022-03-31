ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Birdie!

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago

Looking for a forever friend? Birdie could be the right pup for you!

Birdie is a 25-pound Bull Terrier mix who is described as a social butterfly and loves everyone. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date.

Meet Birdie!

For more information on adopting Star, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org .

