Let's get something out of the way first: This is NOT an April Fool's joke. The story we're about to tell was first pointed out a few days ago by the always credible Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter. And yes—unless there's some super elaborate ruse that involves having multiple bio pages set up for this guy—there is actually a pro golfer named Toppie Hogan. Yes, Toppie Hogan.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO