A funeral service for Carol Pipkin, age 84, of Como, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey and Bro Zach Honzell officiating. Interment will follow at Mahoney Cemetery with William Woodson, Dayton Wood, Michael Crocker, Jordan Gable, Colton Gable, Trenton Wood, Braden Bozeman and David Frost serving as pallbearers. Grandsons and great grandsons will be serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Pipkin passed away on March 22, 2022, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.

COMO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO