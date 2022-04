There’s been a surfeit of incredible news stories this morning, 1 April. Frankie and Benny’s can claim it’s banning ketchup; Austrian restaurant Kipferl can claim it’s going German; and Dark Arts Coffee can claim it has surrendered control to an east London rival. But on this day of what is essentially elaborate shitposting, there will be no greater post than the daily menu from Cafe Deco, Anna Tobias’s unfussily exceptional Bloomsbury restaurant. Proprietors of around 50 percent of the restaurants that have opened in the capital in the last five years may wish to look away now.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO