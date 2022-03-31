Improving biodiversity monitoring in Europe

Restoration projects are underway internationally in response to global declines in shellfish beds. As diverse biological assemblages underpin a variety of ecosystem services, understanding broader changes in biodiversity associated with mussel restoration becomes increasingly valuable to scientists and restoration practitioners. Studies generally show bivalve beds increase species richness and abundance, but results are scale-dependent and conditional on the mobility of specific communities observed. We examined biodiversity at multiple scales to determine how communities with varying levels of mobility are influenced by subtidal mussel restoration. Significant changes in assemblage structure were observed in both mobile fish and epifaunal communities, with enhanced species richness and total abundance of associated individuals. In contrast, we observed site-dependent effects of bivalve restoration on macrofaunal community structure and composition, with sheltered, harbour mussel bed communities numerically dominated by detritivores accustomed to organically enriched, muddy sediments. Sediment organic matter significantly increased within mussel beds, and distance-based linear models showed that sediment organic matter was an important predictor of macrofaunal assemblage structure on mussel beds, highlighting the significance of benthic-pelagic coupling and biodeposition to soft-sediment communities. This study contributes novel methods and ecological insights on the role of species mobility and site selection in structuring restoration outcomes, better informing future mussel restoration efforts aimed at emphasising functionally-driven ecosystem services.

WILDLIFE ・ 11 DAYS AGO