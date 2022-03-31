Who should get a second COVID booster: What Floridians will want to know

More than 8.8 million people in Florida are eligible for a second booster shot after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized another dose for people 50 and older on Tuesday.

“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The authorization comes as many in Florida are still contemplating their first booster. Only about a quarter of Florida’s total population has had one.

At issue is whether a booster provided any added protection during the recent omicron surge, and whether a second one will make a difference against the omicron subvariant that is causing an uptick in new cases. The South Florida Sun Sentinel has asked medical experts to offer guidance.

New cases are declining in Florida, why would I need another booster?

Even while new cases levels are declining, people are still getting infected with COVID-19. In the recent two weeks, well-known figures such as Barack Obama and Elon Musk have contracted the virus along with about 16,000 Floridians. So while the risk of getting COVID in South Florida is low, it is not zero.

During the omicron surge, a Pfizer or Moderna booster cut the incidence of a symptomatic omicron infection by up to 49% and reduced the incidence of COVID-19–related hospitalization and death by up to 86%, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The concern, however, is that vaccine effectiveness wanes over time.

If you are more than six months out from your initial two-dose series and more than four months out from a third dose (a booster) of an mRNA vaccine, your protection from the coronavirus likely has waned.

That puts a lot of Floridians at risk just about now as an omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is becoming dominant. The subvariant is more contagious than omicron, but so far has not led to more hospitalizations.

Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees the FDA.’s vaccine division, said the age recommendation of 50 or older is because so many Americans in that age group have chronic medical conditions that put them at risk for worse outcomes.

A recent study from Israel found a fourth dose offers protection among people 60 and older compared to only three shots.

There is debate about whether younger people, who tend to be at low risk, would benefit from a second booster right now

Because cases are low at this time, if you are 50 or older and in good health, should you wait to see if there’s an uptick or a shot more tailored to omicron before getting boosted?

When it comes to the booster, age and overall health are factors to consider.

At Cano Health, where the majority of patients are 65 or older, the provider launched a campaign this week to get more patients boosted. Dr. Richard Aguilar, chief clinical officer for Cano Health’s 140 clinics, said more of Florida’s seniors were better protected during the omicron wave because they were nearer to the time when they finished their two-dose series or had received a third dose.

“The problem is people have gotten complacent because they were newly vaccinated or boosted and they didn’t do poorly with omicron, but now their vaccine immunity waned and they are more vulnerable,” Aguilar said.

As Easter brings the young and old together, and BA.2 circulates more in the state, Aguilar worries that seniors’ risk will increase. He wants to see as many seniors newly boosted as possible.

“When you go out in your car, you put your seat belt on,” Aguilar said. “That’s the same thing you are doing with a booster. You don’t know if you could get hit head-on or just have a fender bender. A booster is like an insurance policy.”

Pfizer and Moderna have developed omicron-specific shots that are undergoing clinical studies to determine whether they are safe and effective. But Aguilar said it may be the end of the year before a customized booster is available and for seniors, that’s too long to wait. “You don’t know what kind of variant could turn up next.”

Are there any disadvantages to getting boosted now?

Some researchers believe it may make more sense if you are at lower risk to wait and make some calculations around the timing of your last COVID shot and the number of new cases in your community .

Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, explained the calculation this way to NBC’s “TODAY” show : “If you’re in an area where cases are really low and you get the booster now, and two to three months from now the rate goes up higher, I don’t know if you’re going to have the same protection than if you wait a couple of months. So that’s why I would say pay attention to what’s going on locally.”

Opinions on waiting to get boosted differ.

“I would caution against trying to time a booster right before a wave,” said Texas epidemiologist Dr. Katelyn Jetelina in her weekly newsletter. “We know that this virus continues to mutate and a variant of concern could pop up. We also know that boosters take time to work to their full potential. Finding a timing sweet spot of boosting before a wave is possible, but potentially risky with not much added benefit.”

If you are vaccinated, and maybe even boosted, and have recently had COVID or think you may have had it, do you need another booster?

Some doctors and infectious-disease experts say that fully vaccinated people who have had COVID do not need to get a booster dose — let alone a second booster dose — because the natural immunity gained will protect them going forward.

Dr. Scott Tannebaum, the medical director at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sunrise, said as someone who works with people who are experiencing symptoms of long COVID, people should be doing everything they can to keep their antibody levels high ― and that means getting boosted even if they already have had COVID.

“Natural immunity is great but you want neutralizing antibodies that are more long-lasting, that you only get from vaccines,” he said.

Tannebaum said he, personally, is going to get a second booster shot, even though he has not had COVID.

“You do not want to get long-haul COVID, believe me,” he said. “I’m treating patients that are still weak months later. It’s important to get boosted as soon as you can. ”

Is there a way to tell how much immunity you have to decide whether to get another COVID shot?

Some local doctors are measuring neutralizing antibodies using SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests to gauge someone’s level of protection. These tests provide a specific number, up to a certain point, of antibodies in the blood.

For now, there is no specific guidance on how to interpret these results to figure out the level of protection needed against infection or disease. Although some doctors are offering their own interpretations, there is not a cutoff for antibody levels above which scientists can confidently say that someone is protected against COVID-19.

Dr. Jeffrey Stein, a family doctor in Boca Raton, said he uses this test, particularly on patients over 65. “If we can prove their immunity antibodies are at an effective level, then it’s redundant to get a booster,” Stein said. The tests, he said, show antibody levels of 1 to 100. If a patient has a score higher than 90, he recommends they wait for another shot.

“Depending on when you were vaccinated or infected, you may or may not have sufficient levels to block the virus,” he said. “Getting the immune test allows you to understand your level and alleviate concerns about your body’s response.”

If you decide to get another booster, should you mix and get a different brand?

There are some researchers who believe mixing vaccines may enhance the immune response, but this is still being studied.

Doctors such as Aguilar and Tannenbaum say it doesn’t matter which booster you get, just get one if you are eligible.

The CDC on Tuesday issued new guidance that allows the 1.3 million adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a Johnson & Johnson booster shot to get one of the mRNA vaccines — either Pfizer or Moderna — as a second booster.

Where can I find a vaccine site near me?

There is a new government website called COVID.gov . It went live this week and is a one-stop shop for everything related to COVID-19 including vaccine and test & treat locations. You can type in your zip code and find where vaccines are available near you.

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com or Twitter @cindykgoodman.