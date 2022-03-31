ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hamilton,' 'Mockingbird' and Tina Turner top slate of Broadway shows coming the Broward Center next season

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Next season’s list of Broadway shows coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts has some surprises for Great White Way fans.

First of all, the lineup includes a play — “Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird” — which is a very unusual move for Broadway Across America, the national touring company best known by South Floridians for bringing big-name stage musicals to both Fort Lauderdale and Miami after they’ve been a hit in New York.

That same formula with touring musicals holds true for a touring play, according to Fort Lauderdale-based Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America, a presenter of touring Broadway shows in 48 regional markets.

“When ‘Mockingbird’ opened on Broadway, we do subscriber surveys, and it was definitely a title that resonated and that our subscribers wanted to see,” Krajsa says. “It explores what we are all discussing today. It makes the point of ... how critical it is to understand the importance of diversity and inclusion.”

“Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” and “Beetlejuice” will be making their South Florida premieres in 2023. Both productions got shut down by COVID-19 not long after they opened on Broadway but generally garnered good reviews. “Tina” hit the boards again in the Big Apple last October and “Beetlejuice” returns to the New York City stage on April 8.

And the bona fide box-office megahit “Hamilton” is returning to SoFlo for a fourth time. Other titles coming to the Broward Center in 2022-2023 include “Six,” “Chicago,” “Mean Girls” and “Riverdance.”

“When you look at Broadway as an economic driver, it is 60%-70% of our total revenue,” explains Kelley Shanley, president and CEO of the Broward Center. “It’s a huge piece of what we do. But Broadway is 20%-25% of the total activities that we do. But here’s something a lot of people don’t know about ... 30% of what we do is education and community based and doesn’t drive revenue at all. Broadway helps fund a lot of important mission-related activities that happen here at the Broward Center.”

Shanley says the new season will more than likely be a return to a normal audience experience with regard to pandemic safety protocols.

“My answer would be yes,” he says. “But if there’s anything ... we’ve learned, it is predicting the future beyond two weeks or so is really not a fruitful exercise. We’ve been working with the Cleveland Clinic on what we should be doing and we have been collaborating with a lot of [performing arts centers] across the country improving things like air circulation. So if anything did happen again, we’re in a much better position to deal with it.”

Krajsa adds that she expects the upcoming season will nix mandatory masks as well as patrons needing proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

“Absolutely the thinking is all about rolling back these protocols. As methodical as we were with the rollout of the protocols, we’re doing the same thing with the rollback. Right now, we have stopped with the testing for ‘Cats,’ the next show [in the current season, April 5-10]. Masking will be relaxed a bit. Instead of [saying] that masks are required, the language will be ‘masks are welcomed and recommended.’ I think it will be back to more normal than we’ve seen in the last two years.”

How to get season tickets

  • The ticket packages include admission to five shows and then a choice of either “Chicago” or “Mean Girls.”
  • You can also add-on “Riverdance” as a seventh show.

Breaking down the Broadway titles

Oct. 11-23, 2022 — “Six”

Staged as a pop music concert, this show tells the stories of Henry VIII’s six wives. The bad news was that the Great White Way debut had a stroke of terrible timing with opening night scheduled for March 12, 2020, the precise day all Broadway theaters were closed because of the pandemic. The good news is that the musical that reimagines Tudor queens as pop princesses eventually won raves from critics when the curtain finally went up on Oct. 3, 2021.

Nov. 22-Dec. 11, 2022 — “Hamilton”

The stage musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton has been making headlines since it debuted off-Broadway in February 2015. The musical went on to break box-office records when it moved to Broadway later that summer. Aside from 11 Tony Awards, “Hamilton” also earned its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Grammy Award.

Jan. 13-15, 2023 — “Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show” (season special)

The show that put traditional Irish dancing on the map returns to South Florida for a limited engagement.

Jan. 17-29, 2023 — “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical”

This jukebox musical shows you why music icon Tina Turner has 12 Grammys and gives a little Broadway razzle dazzle to her hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “Better Be Good To Me,” “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”

Feb. 14-19, 2023 — “Chicago” (subscriber choice)

Long before reality TV made being famous for being famous a thing, a talent triumvirate of Bob Fosse, John Kander and Fred Ebb came up with this glitzy-yet-grimy tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz.

March 28-April 9, 2023 — “Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird”

This is not a musical, but rather a national tour of the stage adaptation by Aaron Sorkin of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee. The Southern Gothic masterwork is set in a small Alabama town during Depression-era 1930s. The plot seems simple at first glance: A white lawyer defends a Black man accused of raping a white woman. But according to New York theater critics, the show’s direction by Bartlett Sher helps to temper the racial tension with the warm humor in Lee’s book that was downplayed in the famous film version starring Gregory Peck. The Broadway version starred Jeff Daniels, who was in turn replaced by Ed Harris and Greg Kinnear. Richard Thomas (“The Waltons,” “The Americans”) has been announced as the lead for the national tour.

May 2-7, 2023 — “Mean Girls” (subscriber choice)

Tina Fey, a virtual funny factory, wrote this musical’s book based on the script she penned for the 2004 movie of the same name. The stage musical debuted on Broadway in 2018 and put song to the story of high school girls negotiating a dangerous game of social cliques.

June 13-25, 2023 — “Beetlejuice”

This Broadway-tized version of director Tim Burton’s hit 1988 movie is essentially the same story: A ghost couple try to rid their home of obnoxious new inhabitants by being spooky. When that fails, they enlist the far more experienced Beetlejuice for a little horror-help. The cast album sold well, featuring the score by Aussie multi-hyphenate Eddie Perfect.

