ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nick Leng Brings ‘Duality & Sensation’ With New Songs ‘My Mind Is A Mess In The Morning’ & ‘Morning Midnight’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3INy_0evKzzRC00
11 Photos.

Whether you’re a ‘morning’ person or a night owl often on the other side of ‘midnight,’ Nick Leng has two new songs perfect for you – no matter what the hour.

Walt Whitman wrote, “I am large, I contain multitudes” while looking at a blade of grass, but the quote applies to anyone who goes through twenty-four hours of life on this earth. Enter Nick Leng, like a modern Sphinx of Thebes, asking if the person who wakes up in the morning is the same when they go to bed at night? In his two new songs – “Morning / Midnight” and “My Mind is a Mess in the Morning,” Nick shows his own multitudes. “My Mind…” is a piano-driven ballad of self-reflection, looking at all the “troubled thoughts” that come with the dawn’s first light. It’s also a shining example of the self-love struggle that anyone with a messy mind deals with, of finding “forgiveness” and allowing themselves to be worthy of love.

While “My Mind…” might be a warm embrace of oneself, flaws and all, “Morning / Midnight” shines like a streetlight in the late hours. It’s cool. It slinks. It saunters. It’s the hum of confidence, an intoxicated grin. It’s the all-nighter with friends, of walking towards your front door just as the sun is coming up.

“I’ve always had trouble writing quotes that summarize songs,” Nick shares with HollywoodLife. “It feels like the words can put songs in boxes, and possibly snuff out any personal interpretation a listener might have. In a similar way, when I was finished with ‘My Mind is a Mess in the Morning,’ and was thinking about releasing it as a single, it really excited me to pair it with ‘Morning / Midnight.’ They’re equally important to me, and, one might say, quite different. together, I felt like they painted a better picture of what I’m trying to say.”

Though the often-maligned quote states that “writing about music is like dancing about architecture,” Nick does his best to share with HollywoodLife how these two songs came to be. “‘My Mind is a Mess in the Morning’ was written while I was living in Topanga in a trailer park which, subsequently — and arguably hilariously — became rat infested, prompting a hasty departure,” he says. “‘Morning / Midnight’ was started there as well one late night when I was chopping up a classical piano improvisational piece I had recorded, on a sampler.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7CAz_0evKzzRC00

“There’s a video on my Instagram of me playing the melodica in the intro in the morning and the sun peeked through that ended up in the final version,” continues Leng. “I had considered dividing that intro, with the chopped piano and the ‘second part’ when the beat comes in, into two songs, but the journey of the intro, and duality and sensation of when the bass and kick comes in, had a real story to it that it cemented the conviction that it’s one idea.”

Nick will share these stories and ideas when he joins LP – someone of equal coolness and smoothness – on tour this spring. It’s the first chance for many to see Nick play his 2020 album, LEMONS, in person, though he did release LEMONS – Live From Drive In OC last fall. However, nothing can replace the real thing, so get ready to stay out late when Nick and LP come to your town.

Thu 04-14-22 – Portland, OR, USA – Roseland Theater

Fri 04-15-22 – Vancouver, BC, CAN – The Orpheum

Sat 04-16-22 – Seattle, WA, USA – The Paramount Theatre

Sun 04-17-22 – Portland, OR, USA – Roseland Theater

Tue 04-19-22 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA – The Union Event Center

Thu 04-21-22 – Denver, CO, USA – The Mission Ballroom

Fri 04-22-22 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Sat 04-23-22 – Saint Paul, MN, USA – Palace Theatre

Sun 04-24-22 – Chicago, IL, USA – The Vic Theatre

Tue 04-26-22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – HISTORY

Thu 04-28-22 – Portland, ME, USA – State Theatre

Fri 04-29-22 – Laval, QC, CAN – Place Bell

Sat 04-30-22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sun 05-01-22 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Fillmore

Tue 05-03-22 – New York, NY, USA – Terminal 5

Wed 05-04-22 – Brooklyn, NY, USA – Brooklyn Steel

Fri 05-06-22 – Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem

Sat 05-07-22 – Charlotte, NC, USA – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun 05-08-22 – Asheville, NC, USA – The Orange Peel

Tue 05-10-22 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Tabernacle

Wed 05-11-22 – Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium

Fri 05-13-22 – Austin, TX, USA – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

Sat 05-14-22 – Houston, TX, USA – House of Blues

Sun 05-15-22 – Dallas, TX, USA – House of Blues

Tue 05-17-22 – Albuquerque, NM, USA – The Historic El Rey Theater

Wed 05-18-22 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – The Van Buren

Fri 05-20-22 – Oakland, CA, USA – Fox Theater

Sat 05-21-22 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Greek Theatre

Sun 05-22-22 – San Diego, CA, USA – SOMA

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Whitman
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Recalls ‘Disgusting & Cruel’ Way Her Weight Was Criticized As A Kid

The former First Daughter reflected on the ‘nasty’ comments about her looks that she got from some commentators. Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back during her guest co-hosting appearance on The View on Friday April 1. The former First Daughter looked back on some of the negative comments she received about her weight and the way she looked while her dad, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Chelsea, 42, said that the “disgusting” comments didn’t sit right with her at all.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Retiring’ Unless Dolly Parton Calls For Biopic: Watch

Jim Carrey said he would only take on another project that’s ‘really important for people to see’ — and that would include a Dolly Parton biopic!. Jim Carrey declared that he’s retiring from the acting and comedy worlds — unless Dolly Parton calls. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said in a new interview to Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on Thursday, March 31. The 60-year-old didn’t say the door is closed for good on other projects though, explaining that he would consider a script that was “important for people to see”: including a Dolly biopic, which is how the topic came about. The singer has previously said she would love Jim to portray her music partner Porter Waggoner.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Alum Eva Marcille Pregnant with 4th Child: Congrats

Full house! The reality star announced she and husband Mike Sterling are adding another little one to their bunch on Apr. 1. Oh baby! Eva Marcille, 37, is expecting her 4th child! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alumnus shared the happy news on Instagram on Apr. 1, 2022, telling her 4.6 million followers “the cat is out of the bag!”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Duality#Roseland Theater#Duality Sensation
HollywoodLife

Jerrod Carmichael Hosts SNL After Coming Out As Gay And Jokes He’ll ‘Heal The Nation’

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took the stage to host SNL on April 1st, bringing the laughs to Studio 6H through a variety of characters and sketches. After a lengthy spring hiatus, ‘Saturday Night Live‘ came back with a bang on Apr. 2nd, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, 34, taking the hosting reins. Fresh off his brand new HBO special “Rothaniel,” where he publicly came out as a gay man for the first time, Jerrod didn’t hold back when it came to laughs, hilariously embodying characters from a frustrated dollmaker to an unlucky Oscar’s “seat filler,” not to mention nailing his opening monologue.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Leslie Odom Jr.’s Wife: Everything to Know About Nicolette Robinson & Their 10 Year Marriage

Leslie Odom Jr’s wife Nicolette Robinson is also a stage and screen actor. Here’s everything you need to know about the couple and their 10-year marriage. There’s no denying that Leslie Odom Jr is quite the triple threat! Leslie shot up to stardom when he starred as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He even won a Tony Award for Best Actor in Musical for his iconic performance. Before Hamilton, he also was featured in Leap Of Faith, Dreamgirls and Rent on Broadway.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Gunna Trade Verses About Loving Short Movies In New SNL Music Video

Pete Davidson was joined by rapper Gunna for a new SNL rap song about preferring the shortest of movies. After a spring hiatus that felt far too long, ‘Saturday Night Live’ returned on Apr. 2 with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting and rapper Gunna as the musical guest, both taking the stage at Studio 6H for the first time. Though the sketches were strong and the laughs were plenty as Season 27 finally got back into the swing of things, nothing could top the return of Pete Davidson‘s rap skills, when he traded verses with musical guest Gunna about their preference for short movies over long movies.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Daughter True, 3, After Shading Blac Chyna’s Child Support Comments: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about with daughter True after shading Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna over recent comments. She’ll stand up on her word! Khloe Kardashian had no problem smiling and waving to the paparazzi while out with daughter True, 3 after she seemingly shaded her brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna, who recently claimed she gets “no child support” from Rob. The mother-daughter pair were too cute as always, and Khloe even held True in her arm at one point as they enjoyed the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jerrod Carmichael: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Hosting ‘SNL’ This Weekend

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the April 2 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Find out everything you need to know about Jerrod. Saturday Night Live is welcoming a new host to the Studio 8H stage on April 2. Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, 34, is leading the show alongside musical guest Gunna. He joins fellow stars like Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Oscar Isaac, and Zoe Kravitz who have hosted an episode of SNL in season 47. Jerrod already has an impressive career resume, but this gig is going to bring his success to an all-time high. Here’s everything you need to know about Jerrod Carmichael.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy