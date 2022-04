These quesadillas will blow your mind. They did mine. Behold the quesadillas fritas at Los Dorados BBQ, a new Cuernavaca-inspired taqueria in Santa Ana. First things first, though: The restaurant’s name is mildly confusing. There is no barbecue or barbacoa here. Chef Miguel Romero’s menu does not revolve around a grill of any kind. In addition to fried tacos, the real house specialty is fried quesadillas. And they are probably unlike anything you’ve ever eaten.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO