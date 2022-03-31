Jill Duggar Shows Off New Maternity Jeans After Years Of Only Wearing Dresses & Skirts: Photo

11 Photos.

Jill Duggar proudly showed off a stylish pair of maternity jeans, as well as her growing baby bump, in a new social media photo.

Jill Duggar showcased a new wardrobe piece on March 30 as she awaits the arrival of baby No. 3. The former Counting On star, 30, posted a mirror selfie to Instagram that featured her rocking a pair of maternity jeans. In her caption, Jill explained that she went shopping with her husband Derick Dillard, 33, and one of their sons to buy more pregnancy-friendly clothes.

“Got out in the rain today with a couple of my favorite people to get some maternity jeans and thankfully we found a pair!” Jill, who is pregnant with her third son, began her caption.

Jill went on, “I was to that point…when you’ve waited just a little too late in the pregnancy and the button hole/rubber-band & belly-band trick just isn’t cutting it anymore! 🙃😂.” She also thanked everyone who reached out regarding the tornado that struck near Jill and Derick’s home in Arkansas. “It did hit the next town over from ours, but we are all safe, thankfully,” she explained. “Our sirens were going off early this morning and we did have to hunker down for a bit though.”

The soon-to-be mom-of-three looked fabulous in her maternity jeans. Jill also rocked a striped shirt and a beige sweater, along with a cute headband and a pair of white sneakers. She also shared a second photo of her husband and either their son Israel, 6, or Samuel, 4, holding hands running in the rain during the shopping trip.

Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard (Photo: TLC)

Jill and Derick announced their third pregnancy in February. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” they shared in a blog post. Jill previously miscarried a third child last year, so this arrival is very special for the couple.

On March 23, Jill and Derick proudly revealed the sex of their baby. “We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July!” they wrote on their blog. The couple also posed with their two sons for a family photo that featured blue balloons that read “baby.”