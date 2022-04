Motorists who use state Route 356 in Allegheny Township should circle April 4 on their calendars. That’s the day an eight-month-long renovation of the key traffic artery will begin. The work will be done in three phases. The first is from Weinels Crossroads to Piper Road; Phase 2 will be from Piper Road to Indian Hill Road; and the third phase from Indian Hill Road to White Cloud Road.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO