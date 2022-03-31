Zach Allgyre named March Rotary Student of the Month

FREMONT — Terra State Community College student Zach Allgyre has been named the College’s Rotary Student of the Month for March.

Allgyre, from Attica, graduated from Seneca East High School in May of 2021. At Seneca East, Allgyre received many awards, including the National Machinery Citizenship award, AgCredit 110% Award, was on the Principal’s List all 16 quarters of high school and earned the Graduation Subject Awards in Agriculture and History.

Now at Terra State, he is taking classes to earn two associate of applied business degrees in agribusiness management and marketing. Being a third-generation farmer, he wanted to expand his knowledge of the field of agriculture and diversify his career options by learning marketing.

“I chose Terra State because I wanted to go to a smaller college as I am from a small town and high school. I knew that at a larger school most of my professors would barely know my name and I would not get to connect with them on a personal level. I enjoy knowing my professors well and being able to connect with them and other students due to the smaller class sizes,” said Allgryre.

Aside from classes, Allgyre is president of the Student Government Association, a member of Seneca County Young Agriculture Professionals and works part-time on his family farm, Sunrise Cooperative. Additionally, he enjoys spending time with his family, volunteering, trapshooting, long-range rifle shooting and riding his four-wheeler.