Milton-freewater, OR

The Carnival of Speed is back on track

By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON-FREEWATER — After a two-year hiatus, the Carnival of Speed zooms back. The 85th edition of the meet is Friday, April 1, at Shockman Field, Milton-Freewater, and McLoughlin coach John Milleson said there should be plenty of athletes. “We have 30 teams coming, and close to 400 entries,”...

East Oregonian

Hermiston's Anderson to continue running career at Corban University

HERMISTON — Grant Anderson is a man who does his research. That includes prospective colleges. The Hermiston senior chose Corban University in Salem as his next stop for academics and athletics. “I looked at quite a bit of schools,” he said. “Some big state schools and church schools. Corban...
HERMISTON, OR
East Oregonian

Days gone by: March 31, 2022

To drive from Pendleton to Portland or vice versa in a day is a common thing, but it is not often anyone drives from Salem to this city in a single day. Yesterday morning W. H. McCormmach left the capital city at 5 o’clock and arrived in Pendleton at 4:20 in the afternoon, having stopped en route for lunch and breakfast. Mr. and Mrs. McCormmach were returning from Long Beach, California, where they had spent the winter. They drove home in their Franklin car and had no chains on the trip.
PENDLETON, OR
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Local athletes shine at Carnival of Speed

MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin’s Shaq Badillo won the shot put and Madi Perkins won the javelin at the 85th edition of the Carnival of Speed on Friday, April 1 at Shockman Field. Badillo won the shot put with a heave of 44 feet, while Perkins threw a personal best...
PENDLETON, OR
East Oregonian

Pianist to perform in Hermiston

HERMISTON — An evening of piano music is featured during an upcoming concert in Hermiston. John Nilsen, who was born in Seattle, moved with his family a few years later to Portland. He began studying classical piano at age 6, and later picked up the guitar. The award-winning musician founded the Magic Wing recording label in 1987.
HERMISTON, OR
East Oregonian

Pendleton School District names Hermiston principal next superintendent

PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District stayed local with its pick for superintendent. At a special board meeting on Saturday, April 2, the board unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations with Kevin Headings, the principal of Hermiston's West Park Elementary School and the former superintendent of the Stanfield School District.
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
KHQ Right Now

Boys soccer: Ben Hippauf, headed to Whitworth, leads resurgent North Central in GSL's upper division

North Central’s boys soccer team is off to its best start in at least a decade. Whether it’s a culture change bearing fruit or a clever attacking midfielder pulling the strings, the Wolfpack are rolling with a 5-2 record, beating Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley and Ferris in the process while dropping a shootout loss to Ridgeline and a 1-0 defeat at Mead on Wednesday.
MEAD, WA
Idaho8.com

Skyline Baseball sweeps Hillcrest in home-opening doubleheader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first two games of the season at Melaleuca Field were a hard fought success for the Skyline Grizzlies, as the Grizz swept a doubleheader against Hillcrest 18-8 and 7-5. Game one was a back-and-forth affair, and with the game tied at eight in the sixth, Ryan Horvath put Skyline ahead for good with a bases-clearing triple.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton's Oja a double winner at Clay Lewis Invite

RICHLAND — Andy Oja won both hurdles events, and Reilly Lovercheck won the long jump and placed second in three events as Pendleton made a strong showing Saturday, April 2 at the Clay Lewis Invite at Hanford High School. Kamiakin won the boys team title with 157.83 points, with...
PENDLETON, OR
KHQ Right Now

Tennis: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 boys and girls tennis programs in the Greater Spokane League. In alphabetical order. Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season. Central Valley: Second-year coach Erik Flodin has just two returning letter winners. Sophomore Finnegan Scott catapults from No. 4 singles to the top spot this season. “With graduations and transfers to the Ridgeline, the team is starting almost from scratch,” Flodin said. “It’s going to be a season of growth.”
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Run Into Elma's Offensive Buzzsaw

Tenino knew it would be facing a high-powered offense and Elma proved every bit as advertised as the Beavers surrendered four second-half goals in a 5-0, 1A Evergreen League loss at home on Friday. The Eagles entered the game having scored 42 goals in their first four league contests this...
TENINO, WA
East Oregonian

Births: April 2, 2022

GABRIEL — Samantha Ashley McQuown and Morrow Kendall Gabriel of Helix: a boy, David Ryan Gabriel. BORJA — Ana Karen Perez Mendieta and Francisco Ramon Borja Lopez of Boardman: a girl, Amada Victoria Borja. PALOMINO — Ana Zuniga and Silvestre Palomino of Boardman: a girl, Mia Anna Palomino....
PENDLETON, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Mason Heberlein tosses shutout for Central Valley baseball; Tyler Reinbold hits slam for University

Roundup of high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Central Valley 11, North Central 0: Mason Heberlein struck out nine over five innings and the Bears (3-6, 3-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Luke Abshire went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs and Kamden Lanphere went 2 for 3 with a double for CV.
SPOKANE, WA
KEPR

Cars hitting the track for the 53rd Annual Apple Cup

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — This weekend, the 53rd Annual Apple Cup is happening at the Tri-City Raceway. This marks the first time this race is happening in West Richland after normally happening in Yakima. Cars are now flying around the tri-oval track to practice for the season-opening race. After...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

