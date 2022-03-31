ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Four brush fires in McDowell County contained, still being monitored

By Logan Ross
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Four separate brush fires in McDowell County are contained but crews are still monitoring them.

The Fire Warden for McDowell County Division of Forestry, Travis Weatherly said there were four different brush fires in the county. The fires were located in Kimball, Hensley, Bishop and Raysal on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Photos Courtesy: Alan Felts

According to Weatherly, the rain has helped contain the fires but as the day goes on they are going to continue to monitor them.

The Kimball fire has been contained at 83 acres. The cause of the fire was due to a debris burn getting out of hand.

The Hensley fire has been contained at 100 acres. The cause of the fire was due to a tree falling on a power line.

The Bishop fire has been contained at 65 acres. The cause of the fire was also due to a power line.

The last fire in Raysal is still under investigation.

