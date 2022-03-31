Pick & Mix offers Korean fare

Joon Joo puts the finishing touches on a bibimbap bowl at his restaurant, Pick & Mix in Glastonbury. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

GLASTONBURY — With quick service restaurants diversifying across the country, where servers assemble a dish under the instruction of the customer, two brothers have started their own Korean restaurant called Pick & Mix featuring bibimbap.

Pick & Mix was opened in West Hartford 10 years ago by brothers Won and Joon Joo. Their second location, on New London Turnpike in Glastonbury, opened six years ago, Joon Joo said.

Joo said he worked for his brother Won at the West Hartford location before opening up the Glastonbury location.

Their third location, in Avon, closed in 2021.

He said that business for Pick & Mix has yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that business was good before the shutdown in March of 2020.

Pick & Mix

Where: 355 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury.

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday noon-8 p.m.; Closed Sunday.

Menu: Bibimbap, dumplings, other traditional Korean items.

Miscellaneous: Delivery and online ordering available.

Contact: 860-633-1121; picknmixkr.com

“We have a lot of people from Pratt & Whitney and office people coming in,” he said. “But most people have been working from home since the pandemic. We do delivery and that covers some stuff, but it’s not like it used to be.

“A lot of people don’t know about this place,” he said. “It’s small.”

Pick & Mix is similar in style to Subway, Chipotle, or Poke Bowl, allowing the customer to create their own bibimbap bowl.

“The bibimbap is our signature dish,” Joo said. “Everyone likes it. I think it’s a good market. I want to introduce Korean food to all people. It’s a really healthy food. We provide 13 different fresh vegetables, chopped on a daily basis.”

Pick & Mix in Glastonbury serves Korean fare. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

Pick & Mix’s bibimbap is not all that different from traditional bibimbap. The vegetables are localized versus more traditional Korean items such as aehobak, doraji, or gosari.

“Customers say I don’t want this veggie, I want that more,” Joo said. “We thought maybe we can allow them to customize more like Subway or Chipotle. People love it because they can choose their own vegetables and protein.”

“It’s really tasty,” said Stephen Parlos, of West Hartford, who said he usually gets the spicy chicken bibimbap.

“It’s delicious,” he said. “It feels pretty healthy. You get all the vegetables. It’s a good price for good food.”

Joo said he eats bibimbap every single day. “If I don’t eat it here I don’t get a chance to eat all day,” he said. “I never get sick of it. I can make something different every day.”

He said he also enjoys eating the spicy pork on the menu as well.

“All Koreans like spicy food,” he said. “That’s my second option.”

Though he likes to personally mix up his bibimbap every day, he said most people like to stick to the same thing every time they visit.

“They never change it,” he said. “They get the same stuff over and over.”

Pick & Mix starts their bibimbap bowl with a base of white rice, brown rice, or sweet potato noodles. It is then topped with any combo of the 13 offered vegetables. On top of the vegetables are a choice of four proteins: tofu, chicken, spicy chicken, or beef. To finish the dish, there’s an option of an egg on top, and a choice of seven sauces, including a hot gochujang chili paste, sesame oil, soy lemon, and gluten-free or regular teriyaki and soy sauces.

Though the bulk of business is bibimbap, Joo said, other popular dishes include dumplings, bul-go-ghi — a Korean beef dish served with a side of rice — and spicy pork.

“We sell a lot of dumplings here,” he said. “When people order bibimbap, they tend to order dumplings to go with it.”

Joo said that he would like to open additional Pick & Mix restaurants, and maybe start franchising.

“We have people coming from other towns, like 40 minutes away,” he said, adding that he had plans to open one in Manchester, but the pandemic put those plans on an indefinite hold.