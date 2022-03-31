GF business owner Kim Holmes dies

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
The longtime owner of Ricardo’s Restaurant on East Lake Road has died. Pete West, who began as a cook at the restaurant, died on March 17. West owned Ricardo’s since 1989. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, West passed peacefully at Hamot Hospital with his family by his side. Two members at the restaurant spoke […]
(ABC6 News) -- Mason City restaurant LD's Filling Station closed indefinitely this morning after a fire broke out Thursday night. LD's, located in the 600 block of 12th Street NE, posted Friday morning that they would remain closed until further notice, "due to unfortunate circumstance." The Blue Heron Bar and...
The new owners of Lindstrom Bakery, lauded for its donuts, made a shocking announcement Friday: The shop is closing only two months after reopening. "Dear family, friends, and customers (who’ve become like family and friends)," the bakery's owners, Angie and Eric Richey, posted to Facebook Friday morning. "We are extremely devastated to announce that the Lindstrom Bakery will be closing once more."
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in Champlin. The Champlin Police Department on Tuesday said a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, in the death of Peachu Yates of Champlin. According to Valley News Live, the 44-year-old suspect...
A Minnesota man died from injuries sustained in a fire in Wanamingo, and his wife says he went back into the burning home in an effort to save their pets. "Last night was the worse night of my life! I lost my husband, two dogs and four cats in a house fire," Monica Koerner Siegle wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "Jay made sure I made it out safe, but went back for our fur babies."
Here is an Instagram handle you are for sure going to want to follow. Kaycee and Mark Kramer recently purchased the abandoned Norcross Public School building in Norcross, Minnesota, and are documenting the renovation process on Instagram @SchoolHouseHome. This Art Deco style building was built in 1936 as part of...
In its heyday, Perkins was the place to be. Now, it seems the Ohio-founded chain's presence dwindles by the day. In the past couple of years, numerous Perkins have locked their Minnesota doors for good with the latest closures in the Twin Cities and along the North Shore. According to...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Renters at La Crosse’s Maple Grove Motel are moving out, but it’s unclear if anyone else is moving in. In February, the La Crosse Common Council approved a plan to buy the motel and use it as a temporary shelter for the homeless. But that plan was put on hold on March 14th when the building...
Who doesn't want to get paid to live at a campground for an entire summer? There are a few catches and no, the catch isn't that you have to live in North Dakota for a summer. Currently, Cass County in North Dakota is looking for someone to be a camp host at Brewer Lake campgrounds this summer. The campground is located in Erie, North Dakota (which is about 40 miles from Fargo).
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, as layoffs continue to decline amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week’s 229,000. In total, 1,419,000 Americans — a 50-year low — were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 5.
A dog from Perham (MN) will be the next face of Busch’s Dog Brew. The beer brand held a contest, the “Busch Bark Bracket,” and the winner is Kira, a dog from Perham who was found by police officers before being adopted via the Humane Society. Kira...
This weekend, Shane’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Michael Shane. Last week we reported on a shooting that lead to the death of 22-year-old Michael Shane in Bismarck. Mike Shane, Michael’s father says their family misses him so much, because he was everything to the family, especially to his little girls. […]
The Grand Forks School District is reopening the search for a new Business Manager. Only one candidate applied for the post during the initial round of advertising. In his weekly memo Superintendent Terry Brenner says the compensation package was not acceptable to the applicant. In July the school board approved...
