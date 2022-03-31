GF business owner Kim Holmes dies

Who doesn't want to get paid to live at a campground for an entire summer? There are a few catches and no, the catch isn't that you have to live in North Dakota for a summer. Currently, Cass County in North Dakota is looking for someone to be a camp host at Brewer Lake campgrounds this summer. The campground is located in Erie, North Dakota (which is about 40 miles from Fargo).

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO