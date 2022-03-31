ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop Shop (3/30)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (3/30) At 11:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 90 Road & NW 60 Avenue. At 5:34 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 302 NE 40...

Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested last Thursday in Great Bend on multiple drug charges. According to authorities, the women, 48-year-old Angie Pittman and 20-year-old Kiera Shepherd were renting a room at the Days Inn motel on 10th Street. They say a laptop computer containing software to print fraudulent checks, blank check paper, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.
GREAT BEND, KS
Kansas man arrested in connection to cases from 3 counties

GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested Sunday in connection to stolen items cases from Ottawa County, Great Bend and Wichita. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning that deputies were asked to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in a burglary case involving a stolen skid steer and other equipment. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, through its investigation, had determined that the missing skid steer was at 419 E. Second Street in Gypsum, in southeastern Saline County.
GYPSUM, KS
Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Great Bend, KS
Barton County, KS
Hoisington, KS
Great Bend, KS
Hoisington, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Great Bend 10-year-old killed in accidental fall

On Thursday, March 24, at approximately 5:35 p.m., officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall.
GREAT BEND, KS
Larned man arrested and released for meth crime

On Monday, March 28 at about 7:30 p.m., Barton County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lakin Avenue and Polk Street in the City of Great Bend. The 2017 Ford Edge was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as James Perkins,...
Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (3/28)

BOOKED: Haily Anne Lewis on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, with a bond of $1,000 Cash/Surety. BOOKED: Caden Bieker on Barton County District Court warrant for Unlawful Transmission of a Visual Depiction of a child; Bond set at $5,000.00 Cash or Surety. BOOKED: Shannon D. Ybarra...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KBI: 16-year-old Kansas teen found safe in Nebraska

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has canceled the Endangered Persons Advisory issued for 16-year-old Tia Howard. The Brown County Sheriff's Office reported that Tia Howard was located Monday afternoon in Rulo, Nebraska and is being returned home. ——- BROWN COUNTY – The Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Authorities make arrest after search for suspect in Russell

RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have taken a suspect into custody after a search on the east side of Russell, according to a social media report from the city. Law enforcement, including K-9 units, were actively searching for a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was described as approximately 6'2", 180 pounds and had possible facial hair.
RUSSELL, KS
Silver Alert canceled; missing Kan. woman found safe

CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Pittsburg Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Pittsburg woman. The whereabouts of Betty Hathaway, 81, are unknown, and the public's assistance is requested to help locate her. She was last seen this morning at 7:45am.
PITTSBURG, KS
Thieves steal $900 in quarters, water heater from Salina complex

A Salina property management firm is out approximately $1,300 after thefts at two of its apartment complexes. An employee of Jensen Properties LLC told police that on March 14 he noticed that some of the coin collection units on the washers and dryers in the facility at 415 E. Republic Avenue, had no quarters in them, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the employee returned to check the units on Monday, quarters were missing once again.
SALINA, KS
KHP: Wichita teen dies after car hits semi

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A 17-year-old from Wichita was killed early Thursday when the car he was driving struck a semi. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Caden Marcus Barnes was on Interstate 35 in Sedgwick County when he lost control of a 2006 Toyota and entered into oncoming traffic. The...
WICHITA, KS
Kan. man who killed woman found dead with couple's toddler

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a barricade and hostage incident in Baxter Springs, according to a media release. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers from the Baxter Springs Police Department responded after a woman called 911 requesting help...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

