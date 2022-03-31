ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Had a Hand In Bruce Arians' Departure

By Justin Cooper
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMcWJ_0evKxBfo00

Photo: Getty Images

With Wednesday's sudden news that Bruce Arians is retiring as the Tampa Bay Bucs head coach and moving into a front office job, chatter around the league suggested that Tom Brady may have had something to do with that. Ben Maller thinks that is a pretty safe bet.

Ben Maller: "Tom Brady comes back after a 40 day 40 night retirement, and doesn't want Bruce Arians as a coach. So texts are exchanged, calls are made... Bruce Arians, within a month, is hogtied and forced into retirement as a coach, and it may even be deeper than that."

Comments / 5

Check out more stories from
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio

12K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders’ roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Maller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones has paid $3M to woman in paternity claim; she asked for $20M to stay quiet

The 25-year-old woman at the center of a paternity lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones has claimed that she is not seeking money from the Cowboys owner. But three weeks after the case became public, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. is reporting that Jones’ lawyer claims Alexandra Davis has already received nearly $3 million over the years. That money apparently was used to pay for her full college tuition, a sport utility vehicle, a Sweet 16 birthday party and trips abroad.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman Teased Buccaneers Fans This Morning

Julian Edelman is apparently a huge fan of April Fool’s Day. Moments ago, he announced “the next chapter” of his career. Edelman posted a graphic on Twitter that said he’s signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although there are plenty of fans who would like to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Tampa Bay Bucs#American Football
The Spun

NFL Insider Addresses Rumor Tom Brady Pushed Bruce Arians Into Retirement

Given the timing of events in Tampa Bay, there has been a lot of speculation that Tom Brady persuaded Bruce Arians to retire as a condition for returning to the team. On Friday, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington addressed that little rumor. Darlington said that the opposite of that rumor is true and that Brady’s decision to return made Arians’ decision to retire easier.
NFL
The Spun

“Strong Chance” Sam Darnold Returns As Panthers Starter: Fans React

Last week, Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is the lead candidate to reclaim the starting quarterback job in 2022. On Saturday, reports from the Charlotte Observer backed that statement. “Carolina overhauled its offensive coaching staff after Darnold went 4-7 with 13 interceptions over 11 starts in an...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy