Tom Brady Had a Hand In Bruce Arians' Departure
With Wednesday's sudden news that Bruce Arians is retiring as the Tampa Bay Bucs head coach and moving into a front office job, chatter around the league suggested that Tom Brady may have had something to do with that. Ben Maller thinks that is a pretty safe bet.
Ben Maller: "Tom Brady comes back after a 40 day 40 night retirement, and doesn't want Bruce Arians as a coach. So texts are exchanged, calls are made... Bruce Arians, within a month, is hogtied and forced into retirement as a coach, and it may even be deeper than that."
