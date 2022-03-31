ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Survey: People want job situations where they can work with their pet

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalary and benefits are important, but...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Ariel the kitten wants to be where the people are

(WGHP) — A sweet kitten needs a family of her own. Meet Ariel, a 4-month-old shorthaired tabby who needs to find her home. She’s a playful, loving girl and she seems to get along well with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. Her adoption fee includes her spay, deworming, vaccinations, microchipping, flea/tick prevention and a full […]
PETS
Tri-City Herald

Pets can help people stay sharp as they age, new study finds. Here’s how

Your dog or cat might be better for your health than you realize, a new study found — especially as you get older. The benefits of owning a pet have been touted by researchers for years. A companion animal has the potential to decrease anxiety and loneliness, improve heart health and combat allergies, studies have shown.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz60
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Revealed: The scenic Australian town where you can earn $90,000 working in a café – as businesses beg for staff

One of Australia's most picturesque beach resort towns is offering generous pay packages simply to make coffee as it seeks to overcome chronic staff shortages. Broome in the far north-west of Western Australia is on an urgent mission to revive its tourist industry after the state's extended lockout from the rest of Australia during the Covid pandemic.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WTOP

Job seekers place higher priority on remote work, survey finds

As we return more and more to normalcy from the pandemic, not everything at work is going back to normal. The mindset of the majority of employees has changed. Many aren’t happy with the way things were at work before the pandemic. Since 2020, they’ve gotten used to a...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy