Right now, at this very moment, Kanye West’s Instagram page is a ghost town — empty of posts, his icon a blank black circle. It’s largely predictable considering his tendency over the last few months: spam-post everything and everyone he takes issue with in the wake of his split from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, let it spread, and delete the evidence. But it’s striking that he has remained silent after his 24-hour Instagram ban from last week ran up, and especially in the wake of this weekend’s news that the Grammys were rescinding their invitation to him to perform at this year’s ceremony due specifically to his “concerning online behavior” as of late.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO