ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat’s Max Strus shows he can play as closer as well as starter; plus Heat ticket, award updates

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Max Strus as starter was the surprise at the beginning of the week for the struggling Miami Heat. Max Strus as closer was perhaps even more eye opening in Wednesday night’s impressive 106-98 road victory over the Boston Celtics.

“He got a lot of clutch,” center Bam Adebayo said, with the third-year forward blocking two shots and drawing a critical late charge on Jayson Tatum.

Strus entered in place of former starting guard Duncan Robinson with 7:40 to play and went the rest of the way, utilized instead of P.J. Tucker in a lineup that provided needed spacing for Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

While he closed with 14 points, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, and seven rebounds it was his three steals and two blocked shots that drew particular notice.

“I know that he’s capable of it, though,” Butler said. “That’s what makes me mad, because now that you’ve shown people you can do that, you’ve got to come out, you’ve got to do it every game now. You can’t have like mishaps. And I love that, the fact that you’ve showed you can guard, you can step in, take a charge, all of that.”

Strus said he basically is earning as he goes in his new, expanded role.

“Just to be solid, so I could stay on the court, honestly,” he said. “Just be solid defensively, be there for my teammates, ‘cause they’ve always got my back. So just stay solid and keep earning minutes as we go.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Strus’ growth beyond shooter hardly is a surprise.

“He’s really been improving as a team defender, so he’s in the right spot more often than not,” he said. “And then he gives you a little bit of size on the glass. He’s a big body in there, so when they were crashing the glass, either he was able to come up with it or throw his body in there and that created a rebound opportunity for Tyler [Herro] or somebody else.

“But he’s been steadily improving on that side of the floor for two years, really.”

Playoff tickets

With Wednesday night’s victory clinching a playoff berth, the Heat announced individual game tickets for their first-round playoff series against a yet-to-be-determined opponent will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m., with the team going with a “White Hot” theme for the first time since the 2018 playoffs.

The Heat will open the playoffs at FTX Arena on either April 16 or April 17.

Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game.

Sales will be for the Heat’s four home playoffs games in the best-of-seven series.

All Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry.

A presale will be available to those who sign up at heat.com/playoffinfo .

Adebayo a finalist

Adebayo has been named the Southeast Division finalist for the NBA’s 2021-22 Sportsmanship Award.

According to the league, the award, “honors the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.”

After each team nominated a finalist, a panel of NBA executives selected one finalist from each of the six divisions, with Adebayo’s selection coming from the nominees from the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Heat.

The other finalists are Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills from the Atlantic Division, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland from the Central Division, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green from the Northwest Division, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges from the Pacific Division and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaron Jackson Jr. from the Southwest Division.

NBA players will select the winner.

The Heat have not had a winner of the award, with their previous finalist being LaPhonso Ellis (2002), Shaquille O’Neal (2006), Shane Battier (2012) and Adebayo last year.

Haslem, too

Also, Heat captain Udonis Haslem is one of 12 finalists selected by NBA executives for Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year.

According to the NBA, “The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

Among the other finalists is former Heat forward Andre Iguodala.

The winner will be selected by NBA players.

The Heat’s lone winner of the award was Battier in 2014.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Spoelstra’s rotation remix, given Sunday off vs. Raptors

The Miami Heat’s approach to depth at power forward has taken a decidedly unique turn. Then again, perhaps that was to be expected, considering coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to acknowledge he even utilizes a power forward. As part of the Heat’s rotation remix that had them on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Butler has ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sidelined in Toronto by COVID protocols; Chris Quinn again coaches

Last week, when asked whether he would bypass taking some of his players to Toronto for Sunday night’s game against the Raptors due to the requirement to test for COVID when crossing the border, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra summarily dismissed the notion. Sunday, Spoelstra was away from the team due to NBA health-and-safety protocols. Spoelstra had been one of the few NBA coaches yet to ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Tryout night for Morris, Oladipo, Yurtseven, plus Heat-Raptors thoughts

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors: — With the Heat resting players likely for the final time this season, this one had the feeling of last-chance saloon for Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven. — Likely little will change from the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra has shown a preference for. — But with the ...
NBA
WGAU

Lowry has 16 points, 10 assists as Heat beat Raptors 114-109

TORONTO — (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shorthanded Heat celebrate Lowry’s night in Toronto, with Oladipo sparking 114-109 win

To a degree, this was scripted, with Kyle Lowry given a heartfelt pregame tribute in his return to Scotiabank Arena, and with the Miami Heat playing it safe on the second night of their back-to-back set by holding out Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent. And yet there is no way Sunday night’s 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors could have been scripted to this ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Shaquille O Neal
Person
Shane Battier
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Max Strus
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Laphonso Ellis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy