Daniel Radcliffe jokes he served as ‘intimacy coach’ during Sandra Bullock’s sexy scenes in The Lost City

Daniel Radcliffe has joked that he stepped in as “intimacy coach” coach for Sandra Bullock in the new action-adventure film The Lost City .

Radcliffe plays the villain in the film, opposite Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Bullock said previously that the Magic Mike actor spent a the majority of the film “stupid naked”.

During one scene in particular, Bullock must pick leeches off Tatum’s body and had to perform while “face-to-face” with his penis.

“I was the intimacy coach and I was just basically saying, ‘crack on there, guys, you guys got this,’” Radcliffe told PopSugar .

“Daniel also served as HR and was sort of there to say, ‘You guys you crossed the line’, [or] ‘Sandy you need to pull it back a little bit’. So, he was just down there just off-camera,” Bullock responded.

“Getting a lot of complaints,” Radcliffe said.

“I felt safe,” she added.

Bullock previously revealed her secret to acting opposite a nude Tatum during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

“When you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done,” the Oscar winner said. “So I looked at his left thigh. I focused more on the left inner thigh.”

The Lost City will be released on 15 April.