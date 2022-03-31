ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe jokes he served as ‘intimacy coach’ during Sandra Bullock’s sexy scenes in The Lost City

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QApSw_0evKwp9D00

Daniel Radcliffe has joked that he stepped in as “intimacy coach” coach for Sandra Bullock in the new action-adventure film The Lost City .

Radcliffe plays the villain in the film, opposite Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Bullock said previously that the Magic Mike actor spent a the majority of the film “stupid naked”.

During one scene in particular, Bullock must pick leeches off Tatum’s body and had to perform while “face-to-face” with his penis.

“I was the intimacy coach and I was just basically saying, ‘crack on there, guys, you guys got this,’” Radcliffe told PopSugar .

“Daniel also served as HR and was sort of there to say, ‘You guys you crossed the line’, [or] ‘Sandy you need to pull it back a little bit’. So, he was just down there just off-camera,” Bullock responded.

“Getting a lot of complaints,” Radcliffe said.

“I felt safe,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWUBB_0evKwp9D00

Bullock previously revealed her secret to acting opposite a nude Tatum during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

“When you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done,” the Oscar winner said. “So I looked at his left thigh. I focused more on the left inner thigh.”

The Lost City will be released on 15 April.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

582K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Connecticut Post

Will Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Dethrone ‘The Batman’ at the Box Office?

After three weeks atop domestic box office charts, “The Batman” will face competition from a nearly endangered Hollywood species: movie stars. At a time when familiar franchises, not big-name talent, have been dictating commercial success, Paramount is banking on the combined wattage of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to lure audiences to “The Lost City,” a screwball romantic comedy that opens in theaters this weekend and harkens back to a genre that has mostly fallen out of favor with moviegoers.
MOVIES
Collider

He's More Than Just 'Harry Potter': How Daniel Radcliffe's Post-Potter Career Shows His Best Work Comes In Projects Like 'The Lost City'

When looking at the later careers of child stars, it often becomes clear that they aren’t able to fully escape the shadow cast by the characters they first became known for playing. After all, it can be quite a difficult feat to accomplish when audiences see you grow up before their eyes in roles that many still associate with you. It takes a high degree of talent and a willingness to take on new, exciting projects to help shake off all the cinematic baggage you carry with you. Daniel Radcliffe is one such notable former child star who has managed to achieve this. After first skyrocketing to the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist when he took on the character of Harry Potter, he has taken on many risky and challenging roles that redefined his presence as an actor. He did this even as he played young Harry across eight films, starting when he was just 11 years old and finishing just shy of his 22nd birthday. The final Potter film marked the end of a decades-long role and left many wondering what it is that he would do next.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Channing Tatum
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#Intimacy#Popsugar
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Questlove appears to reference Will Smith slap onstage at Grammys 2022

Questlove appeared to make a reference to the Will Smith drama at last week’s Oscars, while presenting at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The producer had his Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature – for his film Summer of Soul – overshadowed after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock as the comedian was announcing the award. While presenting the award for Song of the Year – which went to “Leave the Door Open”, by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s collaborative project Silk Sonic – the musician and producer quipped: “I trust you people will stay 500 feet away from me.”His remark prompted...
MUSIC
The Independent

Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap

Trevor Noah has kicked off the Grammys by appearing to reference the Will Smith Chris Rock slap from last weekend's Oscars. The Daily Show host opened the show, joking "We're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing and we're going to be keeping our names out of people's mouths". Noah was seemingly poking fun at Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock on stage and told him to “keep his wife’s name out of his f****** mouth”. Rock appeared to have made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Billie Eilish seen cheering Lady Gaga after ‘beautiful’ Tony Bennett tribute at the Grammys

Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the audience at the Grammy Awards for her performance of “Do I Love You” from her joint album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.Among those in the Las Vegas crowd showing their support on Sunday (3 April) was fellow nominee Billie Eilish, who was captured screaming and cheering at Gaga’s star turn.Billie Eilish cheering on Lady Gaga’s #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/bZpJ8VuUpR— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2022Gaga dedicated the performance to Bennett, saying after the song: “I love you Tony, we miss you.”Gaga’s tribute was also adored by fans who weren’t in...
MUSIC
The Independent

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity K Bonet recreates Ariana Grande’s iconic red carpet look at Grammys

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trinity K Bonet has recreated one of Ariana Grande’s most iconic Grammys red carpet looks at the 64th annual award show.On Sunday, Bonet arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a recreation of the Giambattista Valli gray gown that Grande wore on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in 2020.In addition to the memorable gown, Bonet also accessorised her red carpet look the same way as Grande, with the performer wearing the same high ponytail and white elbow-length gloves as the 7 rings singer.Bonet even posed the same as the singer, with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rachel Zegler says appearing in Grammys Stephen Sondheim tribute is ‘biggest honour of my career’

Rachel Zegler has said that appearing in the Grammys’ Stephen Sondheim tribute is the “biggest honour of my career”.Speaking on the E! red carpet ahead of the main awards ceremony in Las Vegas tonight (April 3) Zegler was asked about the tribute to the composer, who died in 2021 at the age of 91.Regarded as one of the foremost musical theatre artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeney Todd and Company.Zegler starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s recent remake of West Side Story and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy