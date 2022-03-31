ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Man Accused Of Biting Woman’s Finger In Framingham Road Rage Confrontation

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odpjJ_0evKwmkG00

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A man is accused of biting a woman during a road rage incident in Framingham.

Sean Hollingsworth was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of assault and battery as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Framingham Police said Hollingsworth attacked the woman during a road rage incident that turned into a physical fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bX6l_0evKwmkG00

Sean Hollingsworth. (Image Credit: Framingham Police)

Hollingsworth allegedly hit the woman several times, bit her finger, and slammed her head and body onto a car.

The woman, who did not know Hollingsworth, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Comments / 5

Related
The Brownsville Herald

Man accused of raping disabled woman

A 25-year-old Austin man remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on charges he raped a disabled woman and sent inappropriate photos to the victim and her mother. Nicolas Gomez was arrested Friday, March 18, 2022, on active warrants charging him with aggravated sexual of a disabled person and invasive visual recording, police said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
CBS DFW

Man Shot, Killed In Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Fort Worth Wednesday, March 16, Fort Worth Police said. Police said homicide detectives are interviewing the shooter, but no arrests have been made so far. Police said it happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Plaza Drive. No other details have been released.
FORT WORTH, TX
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Framingham Police
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

Police Officer Strangled In Violent Altercation At Stop & Shop

Man oh man, how times have changed. Nowadays, you're taking your life into your hands just by shopping at your neighborhood grocery store. You would certainly not expect a violent dust-up to take place between two men but that's exactly what happened this past Saturday morning at a popular supermarket.
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WIVB

Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed. According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy