Virginia Beach, VA

Glass artists make pit stop in Virginia Beach’s ViBe District

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Just about everything was canceled in 2020, but this year is shaping up to be all about second chances.

Artist Matthew Fine is excited about a do-over he’s working on this week.

Members of the international Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass are returning to Hampton Roads to support the local glass art scene with a pop-up event April 1. First Friday Okay Spark Pop-Up will be open to the public.

With ample space to exhibit in a warehouse in the ViBe Creative District, Fine and master glassmaker Stephan Cox will each have about 10 pieces on display.

Fine, owner of Norfolk-based Okay Spark Gallery, was preparing a show for the Alliance when the pandemic put the kibosh on it.

“We had built out this incredible space, and the whole thing got closed down,” he said.

From there, they’ll take a smaller version of the show on the road. Okay Spark Gallery has exhibited at international fairs across the country since 2013. Fine and Cox are headed to San Francisco and Seattle this spring.

Renting a booth for thousands of dollars in hopes of appealing to collectors can be risky business, Fine said.

“We all like talking to people and interacting,” he said. “It’s been exciting to roll the dice a little bit and do it our way.”

And in a year of second chances, putting yourself out there is worth it.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

If you go

What: First Friday Okay Spark Pop-Up

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: 700 21st St., Virginia Beach. Free on-site parking is available

