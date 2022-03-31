Chamber Member Spotlight: Brenda Trejos, Helping Everyone Understand Medicare

Wildfires can break out without warning anywhere in Colorado, even smack-dab in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, as seen with the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder. Fortunately, for one Boulder family, their home was spared from damage during the Marshall Fire, because the dwelling was built with flame-resistant materials. This family was incredibly lucky, and also incredibly smart to have used these types of materials in the architecture of their home. Homeowners can consider modifying their homes with fire-proof components, such as stone and stucco, to help protect themselves in the event of another devastating fire.

BOULDER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO