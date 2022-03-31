ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Chamber Member Spotlight: Brenda Trejos, Helping Everyone Understand Medicare

By Maddie Warren
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Townsquare Media NOCO is highlighting businesses throughout Northern Colorado that are still operating through the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. Chamber Member...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1

9K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX2now.com

Executive Senior Services helps to educate Medicare Beneficiaries

ST. LOUIS – If you are Medicare eligible or nearing eligibility, a local broker is here to help you make the most of your enrollment. Jean Sandifer, President of Executive Senior Services, shares how they focus on educating people about how and when to enroll in Medicare and what their options are to best fit the needs of lifestyle, hobbies and health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Health
The Daily News Online

Chamber winners share the spotlight

BATAVIA — Some Genesee County Chamber of Commerce 2021 award recipients summed up their thoughts briefly, while others had some stories to share or more people to thank for helping them along the way. The honorees at Saturday night’s awards banquet were: Business of the Year, Valle Jewelers of...
BATAVIA, NY
TheStreet

Meet TheStreet Smarts, a New Product to Help Everyone Invest

TheStreet wants everyone to invest wisely. Whether you're new to the market, a seasoned pro, or somewhere in the middle, we want to help you understand how to put your money to work in the stock market in ways that make you feel comfortable. We know that's different for everyone....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Townsquare Media Noco#Chamber#Medicare
Sentinel

Chamber members hear about importance of positive workplace

LEWISTOWN — Members of the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce gathered virtually Wednesday for the chamber’s annual meeting. The guest speaker for the event was Allen Norton, workforce development executive for the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. His presentation focused on the importance of creating a positive workplace culture and how crucial it is to show care and concern for employees. He emphasized that no matter what the employee’s role, they are the face of that business or organization.
LEWISTOWN, PA
WMBD/WYZZ

Solvera Health helps patients understand coverage of Medicare, Medicaid

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Solvera Health, its Advanced Care Team coordinates all of your healthcare needs. It does this by providing all […]
PEORIA, IL
New Country 99.1

Fire-Proof Tiny Home For Sale is Perfect for Someone in Colorado

Wildfires can break out without warning anywhere in Colorado, even smack-dab in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, as seen with the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder. Fortunately, for one Boulder family, their home was spared from damage during the Marshall Fire, because the dwelling was built with flame-resistant materials. This family was incredibly lucky, and also incredibly smart to have used these types of materials in the architecture of their home. Homeowners can consider modifying their homes with fire-proof components, such as stone and stucco, to help protect themselves in the event of another devastating fire.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
New Country 99.1

Fort Collins Man Travels To Border Of Ukraine To Help With Pets

Northern Colorado's giant heart is on display once again as a local man from Fort Collins traveled to the border of Ukraine to assist with free pet services. I was just having a conversation with some of my radio fam here in Windsor just last week about just how many huge, giving hearts we have here in our Northern Colorado community. That proves to be true again as Denver 7 reports that local veterinarian, Jon Geller, from Fort Collins, Colo., traveled on his own dime to help care for pets near the Ukraine and Romania border.
FORT COLLINS, CO
WEKU

The case of the $489,000 air ambulance ride

While Sean Deines and his wife, Rebekah, were traveling in Wyoming in 2020, Sean got very ill and was diagnosed with an aggressive leukemia.Maddy Alewine/Kaiser Health News. Sean Deines and his wife, Rebekah, were road-tripping after he lost his job as a bartender when the pandemic hit. But while visiting his grandfather in a remote part of Wyoming, Sean started to feel very ill.
HEALTH
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy