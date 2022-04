ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque city council is returning to its meeting chambers Monday night. This comes after two years of virtual meetings. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday’s meeting will be the first meeting held in person since the beginning of the pandemic. Members of the public can still sign […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO