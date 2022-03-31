ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta hoping for double fitness boost as Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aOqH_0evKwUo400

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of their London derby away to Crystal Palace .

The Gunners went into the international break on the back of a win at Aston Villa which kept them in pole position to secure a top-four Premier League finish and a return to Champions League football.

Aaron Ramsdale missed the victory at Villa Park with a hip injury and was forced to withdraw from the England squad as a result.

He is almost certain to be unavailable on Monday night but Arteta may be able to call on Bukayo Saka – who scored the only goal to see off Villa – and full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Saka tested positive for coronavirus while away with the Three Lions, ruling him out of the friendly wins over Switzerland and Ivory Coast but is now back in full training at Arsenal.

“Bukayo is feeling good, he’s training today, hopefully he is still feeling as he was yesterday,” Arteta said on Thursday.

“I don’t know how much he would have played (with England). Sometimes when a player is in a good moment, you don’t want to stop it.

“It’s what it is, he had Covid and we had to take him out of the national team. He had some time to rest and to recover, but he will be training in the next few days to again hit the form he was in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjYBc_0evKwUo400

Tomiyasu has been struggling with a two different calf injuries and has not featured since the second leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool on January 20.

“I think it will be close,” Arteta said of Tomiyasu’s chances of playing at Selhurst Park.

“He’s been training more and more. He has the boys back now, so he will be joining some sessions this week and let’s see how it is.

“He had a recurring injury, but in the other calf, which was strange and difficult to predict.

“He’s been through a lot in the last two years with all the Covid and the amount of games that he’s played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2dZB_0evKwUo400

“The transition to a different league with the intensity, it’s completely different. So we can find the right reasons and hopefully don’t go through that situation again because – especially for him – it’s been tough.”

Saka had gone into the international break having called for more protection from referees after feeling he was on the receiving end on a number of tough challenges during the Villa win.

Speaking after the game, Villa manager Steven Gerrard showed little sympathy for Saka’s comments, saying, “It’s part of the game”, that “physicality’s allowed” and that the winger would “learn quick”.

I think we have to protect our best players and that's in the hands of the referee

Mikel Arteta

But Arteta defended Saka’s opinion, adding: “I think Bukayo said he was not going to complain, but he wanted some consistency in the refereeing.

“The only person who can protect the players is the referee because he guides the level of the game and the level of the contact and physicality that is allowed or not allowed in a football match.

“I think we have to protect our best players and that’s in the hands of the referee.”

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

582K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Thomas Frank never doubted Christian Eriksen would return to elite level at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).That...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen scores winner on West Ham return as Everton misery continues

Jarrod Bowen returned with a bang as West Ham inflicted more away-day pain on Everton with a 2-1 victory.The striker, back after a month out with a foot injury, hit his 13th goal of the season to floor Frank Lampard.West Ham led through Aaron Cresswell’s spectacular free-kick but were pegged back by Mason Holgate’s deflected effort.Who did it better?! 👊 pic.twitter.com/FcfitHj5ys— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 3, 2022Toffees boss Lampard had questioned his players’ bottle – or words to that effect – after they capitulated at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last time out, but they folded again just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Jarrod Bowen wins it for Hammers

Jarrod Bowen returned with a bang as West Ham inflicted more away-day pain on Everton with a 2-1 victory. The striker, back after a month out with a foot injury, hit his 13th goal of the season to floor Frank Lampard. West Ham led through Aaron Cresswell’s spectacular free-kick but were pegged back by Mason Holgate’s deflected effort.Toffees boss Lampard had questioned his players’ bottle – or words to that effect – after they capitulated at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last time out, but they folded again just five minutes after equalising when Bowen struck. To compound Lampard’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pedri magic keeps Barcelona winning run going against Sevilla

Pedri’s brilliant goal saw Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0 and move up to second in LaLiga.The Spain midfielder scored the only goal of the game, producing a bit of magic from just outside of the box to beat a couple of players and smash the ball into the bottom corner.Barca’s sixth straight win took them above their opponents and Atletico Madrid on goal difference and are 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.MAGIC from Pedri! 😱😱The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/OfTA56YxI4— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Mikel Arteta
The Independent

Mikel Arteta urges goalkeeper Bernd Leno to prove he is Arsenal’s number one

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged goalkeeper Bernd Leno to prove he deserves to be the Gunners’ number one.The German lost his status as first choice at the Emirates Stadium following the signing of Aaron Ramsdale last summer.Injury to his colleague has now offered the 30-year-old a route back into the side and Arteta says it is down to him to make the most of it.Leno kept a clean sheet as Arsenal beat Aston Villa last time out and, with Ramsdale still troubled by a hip problem, he looks set to continue against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.Arteta...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola was not sure how Man City would respond to Liverpool leapfrogging

Pep Guardiola admitted he did not know what to expect from his Manchester City side going into Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley that ensured they ended the day back at the top of the Premier League table.The City players watched on their coach ride up the M66 as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to temporarily reach the summit, but responded with first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to retain their one-point advantage.City have an utterly one-sided record against the Clarets in recent seasons, winning the last 10 meetings by an aggregate score of 34 to one, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Spurs run riot

Tottenham take on Newcastle today in a mouth-watering clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in both teams’ first Premier League match since the international break.Newcastle suffered a disappointing defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite back-to-back losses after an incredible unbeaten run to begin 2022 under Eddie Howe.They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are having a rollercoaster season but are still chasing hard to finish in the top four.Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes in the race for Europe.Follow live updates from a crucial clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Read More Antonio Conte hopes Champions League place can help Spurs make ‘good decisions’Eddie Howe places respect at the centre of his Newcastle rebuilding plansEddie Howe taking nothing for granted as he calls for Newcastle’s final push in survival bid
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Liverpool#Crystal Palace
The Independent

Graham Potter backs Brighton to break points record and repay Seagull supporters

Brighton manager Graham Potter has challenged his young squad to break the club’s record Premier League points total and ensure a positive season ends on a high note for their supporters.The Seagulls faithful watched their side fire another blank at home on Saturday, but the 0-0 draw with bottom-of-the-table Norwich at least halted a run of six straight defeats.An excellent first half of the campaign sparked talk of a push for Europe but Brighton have not scored at the Amex Stadium since January 18, not winning there this year.Potter accepts their fans have suffered of late but knows they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard sees positives for Everton despite defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard insisted he saw enough from Everton’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham to suggest they can climb away from relegation trouble.Goals from Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen, either side of a Mason Holgate equaliser, condemned the travel sick-Toffees to another defeat on the road.Everton remain just one place above the drop zone and face a huge match against fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.Boss Lampard said: “It’s disappointing. We deserved a point at least from the game on general play.“It was an afternoon when quite a few circumstances went against us. That can happen. But we played well; the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points: Top two make no mistake and Eriksen inspires

Brentford stung Chelsea as the Bees ended an 83-year wait for victory over their west London neighbours.Liverpool and Manchester City won to remain on course for a huge title collision next weekend and Tottenham thrashed Newcastle to move into the top four.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from the latest round of Premier League fixtures.Bees buzzingGoo4️⃣ Morn1️⃣ng#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/5QxaurDH5e— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 3, 2022Not in their wildest dreams would Brentford fans have believed Thomas Frank’s side would take a huge step towards safety by beating Chelsea 4-1. The Stamford Bridge romp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy