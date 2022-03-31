ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

Board of Supervisors passes clean-water resolution

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 3 days ago

At its March 23 meeting, the Monroe County Board...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Board of Supervisors support bill repealing Prop 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On March 15, the Kern County Board of Supervisors expressed strong support for AB 1599, a bill which would repeal the changes made by Proposition 47. Passed by voters eight years ago, Prop 47, known as the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” reclassified a number of non-violent drug and theft-related offenses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors agree to allow Atlantic Golf and Country Club to get water usage permit; County Department head recognized for years of service

(Atlantic) Mick Allen, representing the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, asked the Board of Supervisors this morning to approve a water usage permit to pump out of the Nishnabotna River. Allen said the last four or five years they have had to rely on city water, which is cost prohibitive...
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
County
Monroe County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate passes resolution to protect property rights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced the Mississippi Senate voted unanimously to suspend legislative deadlines to clear the path for legislation which would codify Article 3, Section 17A of the Mississippi Constitution. The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying it […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Board of Supervisors term-limit ballot petition concludes signature drive

Organizers of a signature campaign that seeks to institute term limits for the Kern County Board of Supervisors dropped off petitions at the local Elections Division on Thursday. Collecting thousands more signatures than necessary to qualify for the ballot, voters are more than likely going to get the opportunity to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The River Alliance#County Line Monthly#County Line Yearly
Eureka Times-Standard

Civic calendar I Supervisors to discuss potential litigation involving board, auditor

When: First and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Where: City Hall Council Chamber: 736 F St, Arcata or on Access Humboldt Channel 10, online by visiting www.cityofarcata.org and clicking on the See Live Meetings, Agendas, and Archives button on the home page, or on the City’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofArcataCA.
EUREKA, CA
NBC San Diego

Board of Supervisors Advances 3 Candidates for Interim Sheriff

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced three candidates Tuesday who will be considered next week as interim sheriff. Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock and Anthony Ray are all law enforcement veterans. Barletta and Brock previously worked in the sheriff's department. Barletta, who retired as a commander, is now an instructor and consultant. Brock -- who retired as a lieutenant and was in charge of the San Marcos station -- serves as chief of police in Arvin, a city in Kern County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Finger Lakes Times

Seneca County Board of Supervisors consider resolution supporting tax break for firefighters

WATERLOO — It’s no secret that recruiting volunteer firefighters has become increasingly difficult. In an effort to prompt interest, especially among younger people, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, is sponsoring a bill that would allow municipalities the option of giving volunteers firefighters a 10% reduction in their property assessment, thus reducing their property tax burden.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WLBT

Board of Supervisors approves $950K in road and bridge projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes will be coming to some drivers in Hinds County, after the board of supervisors authorized spending more than $955,000 to repave roads and replace a bridge. Monday, the board voted to spend approximately $763,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to mill and overlay...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy